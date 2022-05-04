10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $950.00 $275.0K 4.4K 27.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $2400.00 $32.8K 1.7K 6.6K CHGG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $99.8K 2.4K 4.5K SBH PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $17.50 $122.5K 37 3.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $100.00 $59.7K 4.5K 3.1K M PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $24.00 $151.4K 2.1K 2.6K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $15.00 $36.1K 8.0K 2.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $48.5K 5.6K 2.0K SIX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $42.50 $40.3K 1.9K 1.4K ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $36.7K 817 944

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 262 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $275.0K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 4428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $3284.0 per contract. There were 1724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHGG CHGG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 868 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.8K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 2490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBH SBH, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.5K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 4550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M M, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 2563 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.4K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 2173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 529 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 8000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 226 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 388 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 5638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIX SIX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $762.0 per contract. There were 1982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $799.0 per contract. There were 817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 944 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

