Looking At Paramount Global's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Paramount Global PARA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Paramount Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $157,288, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $204,560.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $40.0 for Paramount Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Paramount Global options trades today is 4798.0 with a total volume of 997.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Paramount Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Paramount Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $60.0K 5.8K 216 PARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $50.2K 3.5K 93 PARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $27.50 $38.5K 4.5K 73 PARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $36.0K 2.7K 93 PARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/13/22 $32.50 $32.5K 7 100

Where Is Paramount Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,855,609, the price of PARA is down -1.87% at $29.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On Paramount Global:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Paramount Global, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Paramount Global, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $29

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Paramount Global, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

