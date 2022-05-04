What Are Whales Doing With Citigroup

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $2,477,446 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,135,380.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $70.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $42.5 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $1.9M 13.5K 5.0K C CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $757.0K 39.5K 3.3K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $42.50 $108.8K 714 0 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $90.0K 38.9K 200 C PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $67.50 $77.3K 11.3K 47

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,950,162, the price of C is up 1.5% at $50.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Citigroup:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.