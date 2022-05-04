Etsy Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy ETSY we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $477,452 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $462,943.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $120.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Etsy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Etsy's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $103.00 $111.1K 183 682 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/06/22 $103.00 $104.7K 183 401 ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $103.00 $77.8K 183 151 ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $95.00 $69.0K 2.1K 66 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $113.00 $64.3K 14 1

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 895,155, the price of ETSY is down -2.09% at $98.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

