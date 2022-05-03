General Electric Whale Trades For May 03

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on General Electric GE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for General Electric.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,360,368, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $480,637.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $95.0 for General Electric over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for General Electric options trades today is 1557.94 with a total volume of 5,346.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for General Electric's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

General Electric Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $925.0K 490 1.0K GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $75.00 $89.7K 107 41 GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $63.9K 3 60 GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $62.5K 3 0 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $59.8K 1.7K 185

Where Is General Electric Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,054,850, the price of GE is up 2.83% at $77.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On General Electric:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $107.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.