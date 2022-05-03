Looking At Coca-Cola's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coca-Cola.

Looking at options history for Coca-Cola KO we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $128,080 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $694,934.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $70.0 for Coca-Cola over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coca-Cola's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coca-Cola's whale trades within a strike price range from $27.5 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $57.50 $85.6K 10 112 KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $63.00 $82.0K 1.6K 1.1K KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $67.4K 3.1K 47 KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $62.50 $66.0K 8.0K 278 KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $62.50 $60.9K 8.0K 136

Where Is Coca-Cola Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,996,079, the price of KO is down -0.99% at $62.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Coca-Cola:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

DZ Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $69

HSBC has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.