10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $84.00 $33.4K 1.1K 23.0K NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $180.00 $103.7K 3.5K 15.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $114.1K 38.7K 10.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $280.00 $33.3K 1.9K 5.7K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/06/22 $18.00 $373.1K 11.7K 5.0K MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $380.00 $27.7K 5 893 SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $135.00 $86.8K 3.4K 626 MQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $7.50 $32.4K 1.8K 261 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $43.0K 1.9K 217 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $25.8K 11.4K 156

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $334.0 per contract. There were 1185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 243 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.7K, with a price of $427.0 per contract. There were 3555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15968 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 335 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.1K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 38753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $556.0 per contract. There were 1953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5777 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 7317 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $373.1K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 11713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MPWR MPWR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $1980.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 893 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.8K, with a price of $3620.0 per contract. There were 3439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MQ MQ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 263 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 1826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $672.0 per contract. There were 1931 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 11462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.