What Are Whales Doing With Salesforce

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Salesforce CRM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Salesforce.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 65%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $6,514,155, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $300,438.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $230.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 1948.92 with a total volume of 28,960.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $170.00 $2.5M 10.9K 10.1K CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $170.00 $1.7M 10.9K 10.7K CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $170.00 $260.0K 10.9K 1.9K CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $170.00 $260.0K 10.9K 1.4K CRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $170.00 $252.7K 10.9K 715

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,627,203, the price of CRM is down -0.45% at $175.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $223.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.