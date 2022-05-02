This Is What Whales Are Betting On CrowdStrike Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $535,185 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $745,558.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $300.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $215.4K 1.2K 367 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $200.00 $110.5K 15 210 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $104.9K 3.3K 105 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $95.1K 1.9K 64 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $85.2K 2.5K 0

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 857,950, the price of CRWD is up 0.77% at $200.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $285

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

