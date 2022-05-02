Looking At Walt Disney's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,080,264 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $683,277.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $170.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $480.0K 17.4K 150 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $250.0K 19.0K 1.6K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $121.00 $231.2K 421 1.0K DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $92.3K 55.9K 125 DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $170.00 $81.4K 2.5K 21

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,105,572, the price of DIS is up 0.36% at $112.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $177

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

