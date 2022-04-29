This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pfizer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $443,727 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $592,842.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $57.5 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 4197.92 with a total volume of 8,264.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $57.5 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $47.00 $138.0K 16.0K 0 PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $54.00 $114.0K 3.2K 3.0K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $97.2K 5.5K 20 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $37.00 $86.2K 54 69 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $52.50 $71.4K 468 336

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,259,816, the price of PFE is down -2.12% at $49.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

