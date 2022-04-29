Looking At MercadoLibre's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,186,551 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,028,420.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $700.0 to $2000.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MercadoLibre options trades today is 148.8 with a total volume of 307.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MercadoLibre's big money trades within a strike price range of $700.0 to $2000.0 over the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $2000.00 $345.9K 207 58 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $2000.00 $300.0K 207 108 MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $1250.00 $275.0K 1 10 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $1260.00 $243.0K 83 10 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $900.00 $170.3K 454 0

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 210,872, the price of MELI is down -4.14% at $996.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1500.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

