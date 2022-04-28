Eli Lilly Whale Trades For April 28

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 16 options trades for Eli Lilly LLY summing a total amount of $701,114.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 146,845.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $350.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $169.9K 741 40 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $300.00 $102.3K 236 23 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $300.00 $57.6K 1.4K 232 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $57.1K 612 112 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $300.00 $56.8K 434 412

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,877,442, the price of LLY is up 4.28% at $297.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $364.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $264.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

