9 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $80.00 $129.7K 1.9K 2.7K DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $101.0K 12.6K 2.4K BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/06/22 $157.50 $31.8K 211 735 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $51.50 $31.1K 353 258 NRGV CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $10.00 $34.6K 354 256 LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $28.8K 14.1K 156 GXO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $65.00 $26.5K 84 63 TXT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $46.4K 69 40 GD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $270.00 $28.1K 334 38

• For GE GE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 780 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.7K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 1938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL DAL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 717 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.0K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 12682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL UAL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $51.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NRGV NRGV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUV LUV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 267 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 14172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GXO GXO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 84 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXT TXT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GD GD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

