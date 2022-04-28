10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $900.00 $38.8K 3.5K 71.2K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $125.00 $44.2K 300 11.2K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/03/22 $3000.00 $43.8K 2.0K 2.0K MAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $22.50 $31.1K 0 1.2K CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $68.00 $36.8K 92 1.0K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $45.1K 10.2K 736 GPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $13.00 $36.3K 2.3K 558 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $28.3K 4 523 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $85.00 $191.6K 594 380 DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $75.00 $61.7K 1.7K 207

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 3553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $10955.0 per contract. There were 2009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAT MAT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1039 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR CZR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 491 contract(s) at a $68.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 752 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 10207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPS GPS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 535 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 2345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $2830.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.6K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.7K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 1773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

