What Are Whales Doing With Freeport-McMoRan

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $193,808 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $301,646.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $44.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Freeport-McMoRan's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Freeport-McMoRan's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $44.0 in the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $35.00 $64.6K 3.4K 126 FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $56.4K 136 57 FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $44.00 $51.0K 2.8K 185 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $41.00 $41.8K 3.3K 224 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $20.00 $39.9K 88 56

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,479,589, the price of FCX is down -1.66% at $41.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Freeport-McMoRan:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

