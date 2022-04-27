Mosaic Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mosaic MOS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MOS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Mosaic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $177,855, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $975,560..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $44.0 to $85.0 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mosaic's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mosaic's whale activity within a strike price range from $44.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Mosaic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $65.00 $177.8K 503 38 MOS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $75.00 $140.0K 1.4K 176 MOS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $60.00 $94.0K 3.2K 437 MOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $93.0K 3.2K 437 MOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $93.0K 3.2K 336

Where Is Mosaic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,621,693, the price of MOS is up 2.6% at $65.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Mosaic:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

