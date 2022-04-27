10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $160.00 $138.5K 8.2K 13.4K ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $80.00 $28.8K 4.3K 3.9K PINS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $20.00 $403.0K 3.3K 3.2K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $2300.00 $33.7K 59 1.2K CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $42.50 $43.8K 27.5K 1.1K RBLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $100.00 $69.8K 2.5K 551 GOOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $2500.00 $88.8K 78 365 TWTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $32.0K 1.7K 283 TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $125.00 $51.1K 503 164 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $155.00 $96.3K 6.6K 139

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FB FB, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 232 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.5K, with a price of $597.0 per contract. There were 8228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 4300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS PINS, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 3100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $403.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 3316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $3372.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA CMCSA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 309 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 27588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 268 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.8K, with a price of $6986.0 per contract. There were 2544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.8K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTWO TTWO, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.3K, with a price of $3854.0 per contract. There were 6698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.