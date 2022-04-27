10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $290.00 $31.6K 11.7K 37.6K IIVI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $351.2K 2.4K 578 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $370.00 $117.5K 1.0K 494 NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $185.00 $40.6K 1.3K 409 DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $44.4K 909 205 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $220.00 $25.1K 455 134 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $68.4K 837 123 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $155.00 $29.0K 609 93 ADP CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $220.00 $47.5K 247 29 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $86.3K 155 15

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 11703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IIVI IIVI, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 439 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $351.2K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 2400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA MA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.5K, with a price of $1175.0 per contract. There were 1039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $2032.0 per contract. There were 1335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU DOCU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 142 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $1095.0 per contract. There were 455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 632 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 177 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADP ADP, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 114 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $2160.0 per contract. There were 247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE ADBE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 632 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.3K, with a price of $8635.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

