Trade Desk Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk TTD we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $486,987 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $70,624.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $85.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $85.00 $174.9K 200 121 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $102.9K 2.2K 357 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $53.00 $47.7K 309 162 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $61.00 $46.4K 793 222 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $41.6K 1.1K 160

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,264,539, the price of TTD is down -3.56% at $57.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Trade Desk:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

