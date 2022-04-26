10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATVI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $450.0K 256 5.0K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $31.50 $32.3K 3.7K 3.9K PLTK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $137.5K 4.0K 3.0K ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $80.00 $29.9K 4.2K 1.2K WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $1.9 million 26.0K 1.0K RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $136.5K 2.8K 796 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $267.7K 13.6K 679 FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $225.00 $31.7K 4.5K 446 GOOGL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $2405.00 $801.4K 41 350 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $31.8K 10.5K 148

• Regarding ATVI ATVI, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 633 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $450.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1075 contract(s) at a $31.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 3775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTK PLTK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 4010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 4233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WBD WBD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.9 million, with a price of $1974.0 per contract. There were 26088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 269 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.5K, with a price of $6830.0 per contract. There were 2861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 633 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 255 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $267.7K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 13615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB FB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 4519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $2405.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $801.4K, with a price of $8013.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $1592.0 per contract. There were 10574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

