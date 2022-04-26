Coinbase Global Whale Trades For April 26

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Global COIN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Coinbase Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $505,486, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $41,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $515.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Global's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Global's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $515.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $90.00 $129.9K 38 0 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $101.7K 2.5K 21 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $86.1K 2.5K 21 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $65.1K 2.5K 46 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $41.5K 467 10

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 211,411, the price of COIN is down -1.09% at $133.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global:

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $394.

US Tiger Securities, Inc downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $135

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $314.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.