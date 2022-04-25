Cleveland-Cliffs Whale Trades For April 25

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs.

Looking at options history for Cleveland-Cliffs CLF we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $605,290 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,744,171.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $37.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleveland-Cliffs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleveland-Cliffs's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $2.00 $553.3K 76 666 CLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $2.00 $328.6K 76 1.2K CLF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $2.00 $219.1K 76 1.0K CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $2.00 $160.7K 76 1.7K CLF PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $32.00 $109.8K 2.0K 444

Where Is Cleveland-Cliffs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 27,945,964, the price of CLF is down -5.98% at $27.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

What The Experts Say On Cleveland-Cliffs:

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $46.

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.