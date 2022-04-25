10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $1000.00 $123.9K 2.7K 30.4K LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $42.50 $44.0K 95 1.0K PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $905.1K 5.6K 966 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $22.50 $29.1K 108 727 AN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $78.0K 1.7K 618 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $37.3K 15.2K 411 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $2890.00 $40.6K 42 362 MAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $78.0K 252 272 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $200.00 $67.6K 364 247 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $100.00 $106.0K 152 245

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.9K, with a price of $2755.0 per contract. There were 2788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS LVS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON PTON, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 270 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $905.1K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 5606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 966 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1165.0 per contract. There were 108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AN AN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 1729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $1865.0 per contract. There were 15245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $2890.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $10150.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAR MAR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 270 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $3900.0 per contract. There were 252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 179 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.6K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.0K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

