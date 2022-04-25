QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 12:01 PM | 67 min read

 

 

On Monday, 721 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Meta Platforms FB is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC.
  • Eliem Therapeutics ELYM was the biggest loser, trading down 56.41% to reach its 52-week low.
  • AppLovin APP's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

During Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor TSM shares set a new yearly low of $94.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
  • JPMorgan Chase JPM stock drifted down 2.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $123.11.
  • Bank of America BAC shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.93 on Monday morning, moving down 3.96%.
  • Walt Disney DIS shares set a new yearly low of $116.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • SAP SAP shares set a new yearly low of $102.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • PayPal Holdings PYPL shares hit a yearly low of $84.43. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • Applied Materials AMAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $111.20. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
  • Charter Communications CHTR shares set a new yearly low of $496.76 this morning. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.
  • Intuitive Surgical ISRG shares moved up 0.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $250.29, drifting up 0.94%.
  • U.S. Bancorp USB shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.46.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr PNC stock hit a yearly low of $168.03. The stock was down 2.67% for the day.
  • FedEx FDX shares were down 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $197.70.
  • Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock set a new 52-week low of $19.95 on Monday, moving down 1.12%.
  • Sea SE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $84.03 and moving down 0.9%.
  • VMware VMW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $106.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%.
  • Stellantis STLA shares hit a yearly low of $13.66. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG stock set a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Monday, moving down 1.52%.
  • TE Connectivity TEL shares were down 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $120.62.
  • Wipro WIT stock hit $6.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.96%.
  • Agilent Technologies A stock hit a yearly low of $118.23. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.
  • Prudential PUK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $25.46 and moving down 5.2%.
  • DuPont de Nemours DD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $65.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.87%.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr TROW shares made a new 52-week low of $131.68 on Monday. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.
  • Coinbase Global COIN shares fell to $129.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.18%.
  • Align Tech ALGN stock set a new 52-week low of $354.86 on Monday, moving up 0.09%.
  • Corning GLW stock hit $33.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.29%.
  • State Street STT stock hit a new 52-week low of $68.30. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
  • Coupang CPNG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
  • Koninklijke Philips PHG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $26.38. Shares traded down 12.06%.
  • Match Group MTCH shares reached a new 52-week low of $76.29 on Monday morning, moving up 4.99%.
  • Spotify Technology SPOT stock hit $107.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.56%.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new yearly low of $125.66 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares set a new 52-week low of $120.84. The stock traded down 1.99%.
  • Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock hit $374.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.27%.
  • Skyworks Solutions SWKS stock set a new 52-week low of $113.26 on Monday, moving up 0.34%.
  • Avantor AVTR shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.42 on Monday morning, moving down 0.53%.
  • Ingersoll Rand IR shares made a new 52-week low of $44.48 on Monday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.
  • SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares made a new 52-week low of $67.52 on Monday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
  • Tyler Technologies TYL stock hit a yearly low of $381.41. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • Catalent CTLT shares were down 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $88.60.
  • AppLovin APP shares fell to $40.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Generac Hldgs GNRC shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $232.01.
  • NVR NVR stock drifted down 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4,224.65.
  • Carlyle Group CG shares were down 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.33.
  • Chewy CHWY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $33.62. Shares traded down 2.34%.
  • XP XP shares were down 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.09.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co ASX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%.
  • Pinterest PINS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $19.31 and moving up 0.48%.
  • Charles River CRL shares set a new yearly low of $249.78 this morning. The stock was down 7.78% on the session.
  • Etsy ETSY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $96.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%.
  • James Hardie Industries JHX stock set a new 52-week low of $28.26 on Monday, moving down 1.92%.
  • Qualtrics International XM stock hit $21.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.
  • Qorvo QRVO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $109.88. Shares traded up 0.16%.
  • Medical Properties Trust MPW stock hit a yearly low of $18.56. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
  • Grab Hldgs GRAB stock hit a yearly low of $2.72. The stock was down 2.1% for the day.
  • Annaly Capital Management NLY stock set a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Monday, moving down 2.68%.
  • Bruker BRKR shares were down 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $57.38.
  • Dentsply Sirona XRAY shares hit a yearly low of $40.05. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
  • RingCentral RNG shares set a new yearly low of $89.72 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY stock set a new 52-week low of $56.06 on Monday, moving up 0.09%.
  • Wayfair W stock hit a yearly low of $80.32. The stock was down 4.19% for the day.
  • Axon Enterprise AXON shares reached a new 52-week low of $115.64 on Monday morning, moving down 0.02%.
  • DiDi Global DIDI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.65 and moving up 2.94%.
  • Repligen RGEN stock drifted down 0.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $142.46.
  • IAC/InterActive IAC stock drifted up 1.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.67.
  • Cable One CABO stock hit $1,310.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.92%.
  • Aluminum Corp of China ACH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 12.34%.
  • Syneos Health SYNH stock hit a yearly low of $70.07. The stock was down 7.4% for the day.
  • Penumbra PEN shares set a new 52-week low of $182.99. The stock traded up 0.77%.
  • Carvana CVNA shares fell to $75.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.9%.
  • Masimo MASI stock hit $124.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.5%.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON shares hit a yearly low of $19.53. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
  • Braskem BAK shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.37 on Monday morning, moving down 1.49%.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $141.58. Shares traded down 0.24%.
  • XPO Logistics XPO stock drifted down 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $54.63.
  • Cemex CX stock hit $4.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.82%.
  • 10x Genomics TXG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $53.01. Shares traded up 1.54%.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP stock set a new 52-week low of $78.74 on Monday, moving down 4.02%.
  • ITT ITT shares set a new yearly low of $70.16 this morning. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.
  • AGNC Investment AGNC shares set a new yearly low of $11.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.
  • SoFi Technologies SOFI stock set a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Monday, moving up 1.41%.
  • First Finl Bankshares FFIN shares set a new 52-week low of $40.41. The stock traded down 2.03%.
  • FirstService FSV shares moved down 1.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $128.17, drifting down 1.78%.
  • LG Display Co LPL shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.09 on Monday morning, moving down 1.66%.
  • Omnicell OMCL shares reached a new 52-week low of $113.20 on Monday morning, moving down 0.04%.
  • Integra Lifesciences IART shares fell to $59.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.41%.
  • IPG Photonics IPGP stock hit $94.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.31%.
  • Stericycle SRCL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $52.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares were down 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.09.
  • New York Community NYCB shares hit a yearly low of $9.78. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.
  • YETI Holdings YETI shares set a new yearly low of $49.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.54% on the session.
  • Altair Engineering ALTR stock set a new 52-week low of $55.06 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Old National Bancorp ONB stock drifted down 2.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.95.
  • Wendy's WEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.75 on Monday morning, moving down 1.0%.
  • TFS Financial TFSL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.59%.
  • ironSource IS shares made a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Monday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
  • Thor Industries THO shares made a new 52-week low of $75.28 on Monday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.
  • BlackLine BL shares reached a new 52-week low of $64.75 on Monday morning, moving up 1.55%.
  • Mirati Therapeutics MRTX shares were up 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.14.
  • Hayward Holdings HAYW shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.74.
  • Ncino NCNO stock hit a yearly low of $35.81. The stock was up 3.62% for the day.
  • Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock hit a yearly low of $7.47. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
  • Fox Factory Holding FOXF stock set a new 52-week low of $84.06 on Monday, moving down 2.12%.
  • Kemper KMPR shares set a new 52-week low of $48.14. The stock traded down 4.41%.
  • Neogen NEOG shares hit a yearly low of $28.12. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.
  • Viasat VSAT stock set a new 52-week low of $38.00 on Monday, moving down 8.11%.
  • Safehold SAFE stock hit $45.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.67%.
  • Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.02. Shares traded up 0.12%.
  • Ameris ABCB stock hit a yearly low of $39.68. The stock was down 3.12% for the day.
  • Quaker Houghton KWR shares fell to $152.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.81%.
  • EnerSys ENS stock set a new 52-week low of $66.59 on Monday, moving down 4.24%.
  • CI Financial CIXX shares hit a yearly low of $13.84. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.
  • Shutterstock SSTK shares set a new 52-week low of $76.43. The stock traded down 0.38%.
  • Brookfield Business BBUC stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.10. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.
  • Hamilton Lane HLNE shares hit a yearly low of $69.41. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • Focus Financial Partners FOCS shares set a new yearly low of $39.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.
  • Visteon VC stock hit a yearly low of $89.78. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.
  • iHeartMedia IHRT shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.98.
  • Badger Meter BMI shares set a new 52-week low of $81.77. The stock traded down 0.65%.
  • Chimera Investment CIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Monday morning, moving down 2.46%.
  • E2open Parent Holdings ETWO shares moved up 0.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.53, drifting up 0.26%.
  • InMode INMD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $26.90 and moving up 0.66%.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX shares moved down 2.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.85, drifting down 2.24%.
  • Urban Outfitters URBN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.
  • eXp World Holdings EXPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.50 and moving up 2.9%.
  • Stepan SCL stock set a new 52-week low of $95.28 on Monday, moving down 2.23%.
  • Canopy Growth CGC shares fell to $5.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.51%.
  • Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $15.63. Shares traded up 1.14%.
  • Flagstar Bancorp FBC shares set a new 52-week low of $38.38. The stock traded down 2.69%.
  • First Financial Bancorp FFBC stock drifted down 2.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.06.
  • SPX SPXC shares set a new 52-week low of $43.26. The stock traded down 3.03%.
  • Cannae Holdings CNNE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.4%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF shares made a new 52-week low of $13.16 on Monday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings MARA stock drifted down 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.60.
  • Nextdoor Holdings KIND stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
  • Triumph Bancorp TBK shares made a new 52-week low of $66.69 on Monday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.
  • Renasant RNST stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.46. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
  • Trustmark TRMK stock hit $28.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.45%.
  • 3D Sys DDD shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.12.
  • Open Lending LPRO shares made a new 52-week low of $13.50 on Monday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Myriad Genetics MYGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.82%.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock hit a yearly low of $2.16. The stock was up 4.13% for the day.
  • ImmunityBio IBRX shares fell to $4.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.18%.
  • Royce Value Trust RVT shares fell to $15.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.91%.
  • Credo Technology Group CRDO shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.78.
  • Gogoro GGR stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.42. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.80.
  • StepStone Group STEP shares hit a yearly low of $26.16. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
  • Arrival ARVL stock set a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Monday, moving up 1.84%.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEA shares moved down 1.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.09, drifting down 1.44%.
  • Realogy Holdings RLGY shares made a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Monday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
  • Buckle BKE shares set a new yearly low of $30.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • Cimpress CMPR shares moved down 0.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $58.38, drifting down 0.86%.
  • Corsair Gaming CRSR stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.69. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
  • Usana Health Sciences USNA shares set a new 52-week low of $76.52. The stock traded down 0.8%.
  • Proterra PTRA shares set a new 52-week low of $6.36. The stock traded up 1.38%.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares hit a yearly low of $4.76. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
  • Virtus Investment VRTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $190.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.86%.
  • Latham Group SWIM shares set a new 52-week low of $11.51. The stock traded down 1.91%.
  • 23andMe Holding ME shares made a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Monday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.
  • Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares fell to $10.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.05%.
  • Redfin RDFN stock hit $12.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.23%.
  • NeoGenomics NEO shares set a new yearly low of $10.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT stock hit a yearly low of $11.42. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
  • Stewart Information Servs STC stock hit $49.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%.
  • BGC Partners BGCP shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.66.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.73.
  • iRobot IRBT stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.36. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
  • VIZIO Holding VZIO stock set a new 52-week low of $6.56 on Monday, moving up 2.31%.
  • Cardlytics CDLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.09. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock set a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Monday, moving down 2.03%.
  • Lion Electric LEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.38. The stock was up 2.07% on the session.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.17. The stock was down 2.98% on the session.
  • Cohu COHU stock hit $25.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.09%.
  • New York Mortgage Trust NYMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.17 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.7%.
  • 8x8 EGHT stock drifted down 0.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.00.
  • Proto Labs PRLB stock set a new 52-week low of $41.98 on Monday, moving down 1.23%.
  • RadNet RDNT shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.52.
  • Eventbrite EB stock drifted up 1.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.16.
  • Coeur Mining CDE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.97. Shares traded down 8.31%.
  • Rocket Companies RKT stock set a new 52-week low of $8.59 on Monday, moving up 5.42%.
  • Vtex VTEX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.96%.
  • Omega Flex OFLX shares hit a yearly low of $108.00. The stock was down 9.01% on the session.
  • Office Props IT OPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $22.65 and moving down 4.06%.
  • Health Catalyst HCAT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.
  • Camping World Holdings CWH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $24.90. Shares traded down 2.75%.
  • Redwood Trust RWT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.8%.
  • Malibu Boats MBUU shares set a new yearly low of $49.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • Array Technologies ARRY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.35%.
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL shares set a new yearly low of $22.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo ETW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.89%.
  • Shyft Group SHYF stock set a new 52-week low of $28.27 on Monday, moving down 0.4%.
  • Community Healthcare CHCT shares made a new 52-week low of $38.52 on Monday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.
  • Snap One Holdings SNPO shares moved down 1.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.04, drifting down 1.74%.
  • SLR Investment SLRC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.03. Shares traded down 1.1%.
  • Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares moved up 1.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.16, drifting up 1.63%.
  • AvePoint AVPT shares fell to $4.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.71%.
  • Hello Gr MOMO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.26. Shares traded down 2.65%.
  • Alector ALEC shares hit a yearly low of $10.39. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
  • Verve Therapeutics VERV shares were up 5.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.26.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.59%.
  • Denny's DENN shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.97.
  • MarineMax HZO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.08%.
  • Varex Imaging VREX shares made a new 52-week low of $20.24 on Monday. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX shares were down 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.20.
  • Velo3D VLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.16. Shares traded down 1.49%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal EIM shares hit a yearly low of $10.75. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.
  • Traeger COOK stock hit $6.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.31%.
  • IES Hldgs IESC shares made a new 52-week low of $36.05 on Monday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
  • Nano Dimension NNDM shares moved down 0.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.85, drifting down 0.69%.
  • Coherus BioSciences CHRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.34. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
  • Douglas Dynamics PLOW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.54%.
  • Babylon Holdings BBLN shares hit a yearly low of $1.67. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
  • ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR stock drifted down 1.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings MHD stock drifted down 0.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.06.
  • Invesco Municipal VMO shares set a new yearly low of $10.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
  • Nuveen Dynamic Municipal NDMO shares set a new 52-week low of $11.67. The stock traded up 0.42%.
  • Western Asset WIW shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.21.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.42 on Monday morning, moving up 5.33%.
  • AllianzGI Artificial AIO shares set a new yearly low of $19.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares moved down 1.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.66, drifting down 1.52%.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK shares set a new 52-week low of $12.30. The stock traded down 0.02%.
  • Quanex Building Prods NX stock hit a yearly low of $19.70. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.
  • Cornerstone Total Return CRF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.27 and moving down 1.77%.
  • First Bancshares FBMS stock hit $32.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.26%.
  • Northfield Bancorp NFBK shares fell to $13.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.99%.
  • Gossamer Bio GOSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.76%.
  • Nuveen Intermediate Dur NID stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.22. Shares traded down 0.53%.
  • American Software AMSWA shares set a new yearly low of $18.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.
  • OptimizeRx OPRX shares moved up 1.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.01, drifting up 1.23%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal IIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.69%.
  • National Energy Services NESR shares made a new 52-week low of $6.49 on Monday. The stock was down 11.32% for the day.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR shares set a new yearly low of $1.74 this morning. The stock was down 3.3% on the session.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock hit a yearly low of $3.79. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
  • The York Water YORW shares set a new 52-week low of $39.90. The stock traded down 2.21%.
  • Invesco Municipal VKQ stock set a new 52-week low of $10.32 on Monday, moving down 1.24%.
  • Mitek Systems MITK shares moved down 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.78, drifting down 0.46%.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock drifted up 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.92.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares set a new 52-week low of $11.37. The stock traded down 1.04%.
  • Blackstone Strategic BGB shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.38 on Monday morning, moving down 0.72%.
  • Telos TLS shares set a new 52-week low of $7.99. The stock traded down 0.61%.
  • QuinStreet QNST stock set a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Monday, moving down 1.37%.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal IQI stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.33. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD shares fell to $11.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.22%.
  • National Presto Indus NPK shares hit a yearly low of $74.97. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
  • Janux Therapeutics JANX shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.51 on Monday morning, moving down 4.16%.
  • Douglas Elliman DOUG shares made a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Monday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
  • Seer SEER shares were down 4.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.29.
  • Orchid Island Cap ORC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.
  • Thornburg Income Builder TBLD stock drifted down 0.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.71.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC shares hit a yearly low of $8.95. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
  • Invesco California Value VCV stock hit a yearly low of $10.41. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.
  • Arrow Financial AROW shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.50 on Monday morning, moving down 1.44%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUC stock hit $11.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.0%.
  • Vaxart VXRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.81. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
  • Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD stock set a new 52-week low of $20.01 on Monday, moving down 1.13%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.88.
  • Upland Software UPLD shares set a new yearly low of $14.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.33.
  • OraSure Technologies OSUR shares fell to $6.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.16%.
  • CURO Group Holdings CURO stock hit a yearly low of $11.50. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.
  • Western Asset Managed MMU stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.79. Shares traded down 0.74%.
  • RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX stock set a new 52-week low of $24.62 on Monday, moving down 0.88%.
  • Sify Technologies SIFY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.52. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • loanDepot LDI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.
  • Tutor Perini TPC stock drifted down 4.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.08.
  • Circor International CIR shares set a new 52-week low of $22.70. The stock traded down 2.6%.
  • Ennis EBF shares made a new 52-week low of $17.42 on Monday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP shares made a new 52-week low of $12.08 on Monday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
  • ChannelAdvisor ECOM stock hit $14.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.26%.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate FRA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.44 and moving down 0.99%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd ETO shares moved up 1.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.87, drifting up 1.02%.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos HVT shares set a new yearly low of $25.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.
  • DMC Glb BOOM stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $21.60. Shares traded down 9.09%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock set a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Monday, moving down 0.91%.
  • Porch Group PRCH stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.25. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
  • Invesco Advantage VKI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.31 and moving down 1.06%.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Monday morning, moving down 1.92%.
  • Oppenheimer Hldgs OPY shares made a new 52-week low of $32.39 on Monday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
  • Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
  • Sight Sciences SGHT shares fell to $7.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.13%.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT stock drifted up 0.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.91.
  • Waterstone Financial WSBF shares were down 4.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.30.
  • Allied Motion AMOT shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.17 on Monday morning, moving down 3.46%.
  • Meta Materials MMAT shares fell to $1.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.49%.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund TDF shares fell to $11.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.46%.
  • Home Point Capital HMPT shares moved down 2.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.79, drifting down 2.78%.
  • GrowGeneration GRWG stock set a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Monday, moving down 3.33%.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares made a new 52-week low of $4.63 on Monday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.
  • Container Store Group TCS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.52 and moving down 1.56%.
  • Ideanomics IDEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.76 and moving up 0.04%.
  • Yatsen Holding YSG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Monday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • Priority Tech Holdings PRTH shares made a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Monday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • Universal Electronics UEIC stock set a new 52-week low of $29.25 on Monday, moving down 2.6%.
  • Volta VLTA stock drifted up 2.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.12.
  • Akero Therapeutics AKRO shares set a new 52-week low of $10.05. The stock traded up 4.12%.
  • Comtech Telecom CMTL stock hit $13.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.
  • Eaton Vance Floating-rate EFT shares fell to $12.76 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%.
  • SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares set a new yearly low of $10.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps PMO shares set a new yearly low of $10.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
  • Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.03. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
  • Caesarstone CSTE shares set a new yearly low of $9.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
  • Clough Global Opps GLO shares moved down 1.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.41, drifting down 1.57%.
  • UWM Hldgs UWMC shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Monday morning, moving down 0.68%.
  • Adagio Therapeutics ADGI shares moved up 3.39% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83, drifting up 3.39%.
  • McEwen Mining MUX shares hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB stock hit a yearly low of $11.49. The stock was down 0.95% for the day.
  • Kodiak Sciences KOD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%.
  • Inseego INSG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.98. Shares traded up 3.15%.
  • Blackrock Municipal BYM stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.25. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock drifted down 2.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.55.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic DSM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.45 and moving down 0.92%.
  • Ooma OOMA shares made a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Monday. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
  • Putnam Managed Municipal PMM stock set a new 52-week low of $6.42 on Monday, moving down 1.08%.
  • Dakota Gold DC shares set a new yearly low of $4.38 this morning. The stock was down 4.14% on the session.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income PMX stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.29. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
  • Blackrock Income Trust BKT stock hit $4.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.19%.
  • MFS Charter Income MCR shares set a new yearly low of $6.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
  • Unifi UFI stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.20. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.
  • Virtus AllianzGI NCZ stock hit a yearly low of $3.93. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.
  • AlloVir ALVR shares set a new 52-week low of $4.26. The stock traded up 1.66%.
  • DermTech DMTK stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.86. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal NEV stock set a new 52-week low of $11.86 on Monday, moving down 1.41%.
  • NeoGames NGMS shares set a new 52-week low of $11.36. The stock traded down 4.12%.
  • bluebird bio BLUE shares hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was up 3.46% on the session.
  • Kimball International KBAL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.71. Shares traded down 1.78%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income PMF shares were down 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.85.
  • Eaton Vance National EOT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $17.75 and moving down 1.04%.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal BNY stock hit a yearly low of $11.22. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.
  • Personalis PSNL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
  • Tilly's TLYS shares made a new 52-week low of $8.75 on Monday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.
  • Metalla Royalty MTA stock drifted down 7.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.88.
  • Intelligent Medicine IQMDU shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.01.
  • ESSA Pharma EPIX stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.71.
  • AXT AXTI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.31%.
  • IronNet IRNT shares were down 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.61.
  • SkyWater Technology SKYT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.14. Shares traded up 1.97%.
  • Delaware Investments VFL stock hit $11.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.17%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUE shares made a new 52-week low of $10.90 on Monday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
  • XBiotech XBIT shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.45 on Monday morning, moving down 0.65%.
  • Eaton Vance California EVM shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.21 on Monday morning, moving down 0.86%.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine OPP shares hit a yearly low of $11.97. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free NXP shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.75 on Monday morning, moving down 0.72%.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP shares hit a yearly low of $5.71. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
  • Franklin Duration Income FTF stock hit a yearly low of $7.23. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
  • Genius Brands Intl GNUS stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.
  • Neuberger Berman NBH shares made a new 52-week low of $11.81 on Monday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Fidelity D & D Bancorp FDBC stock drifted down 0.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.56.
  • Noodles NDLS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.83 and moving down 2.2%.
  • Nuveen Virginia Quality NPV stock hit $12.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.39%.
  • High Tide HITI shares were down 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.58.
  • Gritstone Bio GRTS shares set a new yearly low of $2.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • Great Ajax AJX shares hit a yearly low of $9.33. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.56. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV shares were down 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.99.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS stock hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 7.14% for the day.
  • Westport Fuel Systems WPRT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Monday morning, moving down 2.29%.
  • Standard BioTools LAB shares set a new yearly low of $2.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.
  • VOXX International VOXX stock hit $8.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%.
  • Templeton Emerging EMF stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.27. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
  • comScore SCOR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Monday morning, moving down 3.54%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Total FLC shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.75.
  • Renalytix RNLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.96. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • Alexco Resource AXU shares fell to $1.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.3%.
  • Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC shares made a new 52-week low of $25.58 on Monday. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.
  • Willis Lease Finance WLFC stock hit a yearly low of $31.37. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.
  • Luna Innovations LUNA stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.76. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.10. Shares traded down 1.83%.
  • HEXO HEXO shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.
  • Insight Select Income INSI shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.85.
  • Citizens CIA stock drifted down 3.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.58.
  • Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares set a new 52-week low of $3.30. The stock traded down 0.45%.
  • American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.67 on Monday morning, moving down 1.71%.
  • Bit Digital BTBT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.19 and moving down 1.75%.
  • IDEX Biometrics IDBA shares hit a yearly low of $12.50. The stock was down 12.89% on the session.
  • GAN GAN stock hit $3.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.22%.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.85. Shares traded down 1.4%.
  • Co-Diagnostics CODX shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.66 on Monday morning, moving up 0.42%.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR shares hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 8.25% on the session.
  • BrandywineGLOBAL BWG shares fell to $9.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD shares moved down 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.30, drifting down 0.41%.
  • InfuSystems Holdings INFU stock hit a yearly low of $7.20. The stock was down 3.86% for the day.
  • Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.40 on Monday morning, moving down 2.83%.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares moved up 3.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91, drifting up 3.54%.
  • Western Asset Mortgage DMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.62. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
  • Finance of America FOA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Monday, moving down 3.32%.
  • Sierra Metals SMTS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.87. The stock was down 8.75% on the session.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands HBB stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.35. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.
  • Western Asset Municipal MHF shares set a new 52-week low of $6.62. The stock traded down 0.6%.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%.
  • Lakeland Industries LAKE stock drifted down 1.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.50.
  • Telesat TSAT shares set a new 52-week low of $11.77. The stock traded down 2.32%.
  • BioAtla BCAB stock hit $3.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.99%.
  • Precision BioSciences DTIL shares set a new yearly low of $2.21 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Blackrock Long-term BTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.35 and moving down 0.86%.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.04%.
  • Federated Hermes Premier FMN shares set a new yearly low of $11.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.
  • Passage Bio PASG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.47. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
  • Vapotherm VAPO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.12. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
  • ChromaDex CDXC shares set a new yearly low of $1.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.77% on the session.
  • OncoCyte OCX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock traded down 1.74%.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.56, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
  • Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.82. Shares traded down 2.44%.
  • Genius Gr GNS stock set a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Monday, moving down 6.75%.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.06 and moving down 1.48%.
  • Western Asset Municipal MNP shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.34.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT shares were down 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.29.
  • Quantum QMCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.26%.
  • Pixelworks PXLW stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • CuriosityStream CURI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.24. The stock traded down 2.59%.
  • Via Renewables VIA shares fell to $7.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.72%.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt PZN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.84. Shares traded down 3.23%.
  • Horizon Global HZN stock drifted down 0.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.14.
  • Gabelli Global Small GGZ shares set a new 52-week low of $12.94. The stock traded down 2.78%.
  • Retractable Technologies RVP shares fell to $3.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.4%.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.45. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Molecular Templates MTEM stock hit $1.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.32%.
  • Cortexyme CRTX stock drifted up 0.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.65.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares fell to $2.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.87%.
  • Akouos AKUS stock hit $3.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS stock hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
  • Iteris ITI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.53 and moving down 3.42%.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.06%.
  • Virtus Global VGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Monday morning, moving down 0.23%.
  • Homology Medicines FIXX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded up 1.12%.
  • Curis CRIS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Monday, moving up 0.46%.
  • SOS SOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.40. Shares traded down 2.08%.
  • Celcuity CELC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Monday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
  • Mfs High Yield Municipal CMU stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group TAST shares made a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Monday. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.
  • Surface Oncology SURF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.49%.
  • Nautilus NLS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.03. Shares traded down 3.18%.
  • inTest INTT shares set a new 52-week low of $8.42. The stock traded down 3.84%.
  • Superior Industries Intl SUP shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Monday morning, moving down 2.27%.
  • Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares set a new yearly low of $3.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
  • Sharps Compliance SMED shares set a new yearly low of $4.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock hit $2.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%.
  • IM Cannabis IMCC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.6%.
  • Western Asset Mortgage WMC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.02%.
  • Aspira Womens Health AWH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Monday, moving down 0.75%.
  • Sesen Bio SESN shares fell to $0.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.42%.
  • Sientra SIEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.34 and moving down 3.52%.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group MREO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ shares fell to $6.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.64%.
  • Valens Co VLNS shares moved up 0.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02, drifting up 0.96%.
  • Biotricity BTCY shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
  • Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock drifted down 2.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.46.
  • Agrify AGFY stock hit $3.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.95%.
  • Comstock Mining LODE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.25%.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.
  • Vicinity Motor VEV shares hit a yearly low of $2.03. The stock was down 3.32% on the session.
  • Orchard Therapeutics ORTX shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.62.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares were down 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.68.
  • Frequency Electronics FEIM shares fell to $8.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.97%.
  • Eliem Therapeutics ELYM shares set a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock traded down 56.41%.
  • Safeguard Scientifics SFE stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.51. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
  • Farmmi FAMI stock hit $0.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.48%.
  • Milestone Scientific MLSS shares hit a yearly low of $1.04. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
  • Burcon NutraScience BRCN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.67. The stock traded down 2.22%.
  • Portage Biotech PRTG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.92%.
  • Hill International HIL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Monday, moving down 2.3%.
  • eMagin EMAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 3.88%.
  • GT Biopharma GTBP stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.
  • Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares were down 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66.
  • Brooklyn BTX shares fell to $1.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.61%.
  • Integra Resources ITRG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.78%.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock hit $1.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.89%.
  • SCYNEXIS SCYX shares hit a yearly low of $2.17. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
  • Athenex ATNX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday, moving down 3.29%.
  • Transact Technologies TACT stock hit $6.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.72%.
  • CareCloud MTBC stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.17.
  • CFSB Bancorp CFSB shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.61 on Monday morning, moving down 0.93%.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares set a new yearly low of $2.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
  • Esports Technologies EBET shares hit a yearly low of $4.25. The stock was down 7.81% on the session.
  • Natural Alternatives Intl NAII stock hit a yearly low of $9.77. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.55. The stock was down 5.05% on the session.
  • Leju Holdings LEJU shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday. The stock was down 14.12% for the day.
  • MICT MICT stock hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 12.25% for the day.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares set a new yearly low of $1.62 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.
  • Trevena TRVN shares hit a yearly low of $0.33. The stock was down 4.75% on the session.
  • Super League Gaming SLGG stock hit $1.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.03%.
  • Marygold Companies MGLD stock hit a yearly low of $1.38. The stock was down 6.62% for the day.
  • Lifevantage LFVN shares set a new 52-week low of $4.13. The stock traded down 0.69%.
  • Westwater Resources WWR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Monday, moving down 2.96%.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares fell to $0.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.38%.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO shares fell to $10.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%.
  • Greenbrook TMS GBNH stock hit a yearly low of $2.60. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.
  • BioTelemetry BEAT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.
  • Ocuphire Pharma OCUP stock hit $2.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.87%.
  • ASLAN Pharma ASLN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Monday morning, moving down 1.59%.
  • Virco Manufacturing VIRC shares were down 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.83.
  • Midwest Holding MDWT stock hit $12.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.25%.
  • U.S. Gold USAU stock hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was down 7.39% for the day.
  • iSun ISUN shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.08.
  • Surgalign Holdings SRGA shares moved down 3.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.21, drifting down 3.47%.
  • Charles & Colvard CTHR stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 3.46% for the day.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal PYN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.42 and moving down 0.99%.
  • Angion Biomedica ANGN shares moved down 9.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.39, drifting down 9.22%.
  • Great Elm Group GEG stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.
  • Good Times Restaurants GTIM stock hit $3.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.15%.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.68%.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 4.03% for the day.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.82. Shares traded down 1.88%.
  • Vislink Technologies VISL shares fell to $0.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.56%.
  • Vivos Therapeutics VVOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Monday morning, moving down 2.88%.
  • VIQ Solutions VQS shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was up 4.17% on the session.
  • Ucloudlink Group UCL shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 11.26% on the session.
  • Expion360 XPON shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Monday morning, moving down 1.2%.
  • HyreCar HYRE shares were up 6.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.46.
  • LiqTech International LIQT shares fell to $1.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.83%.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock hit a yearly low of $0.36. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock hit $0.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.29%.
  • Ontrak OTRK stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock was up 2.6% on the session.
  • Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY shares moved down 4.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.85, drifting down 4.19%.
  • Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
  • Data I/O DAIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.30. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.
  • Biocept BIOC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Biophytis BPTS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.50. Shares traded up 2.66%.
  • WidePoint WYY stock drifted down 2.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.27.
  • Akerna KERN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.75 and moving down 1.81%.
  • FGI Industries FGI shares moved down 3.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22, drifting down 3.06%.
  • FlexShopper FPAY shares made a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Monday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
  • Recon Technology RCON stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.38%.
  • Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 5.21% on the session.
  • SIFCO Industries SIF stock hit $4.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.2%.
  • Sonic Foundry SOFO shares were down 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.20.
  • Locafy LCFY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 8.21%.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Monday. The stock was down 7.4% for the day.
  • OLB Gr OLB shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.
  • Immix Biopharma IMMX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Monday morning, moving up 2.08%.
  • Calyxt CLXT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.
  • Unique Fabricating UFAB stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock was up 3.05% on the session.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock hit $1.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.05%.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock drifted down 0.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26.
  • Zhangmen Education ZME shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday morning, moving down 5.25%.
  • Coffee Holding Co JVA stock drifted down 2.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03.
  • LogicMark LGMK shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Monday morning, moving down 1.65%.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.96 and moving down 3.02%.
  • RenovoRx RNXT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Monday, moving down 3.11%.
  • Yield10 Bioscience YTEN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.20. Shares traded down 2.37%.
  • Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.80. Shares traded down 0.01%.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 9.99% on the session.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Monday morning, moving down 4.16%.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares moved down 7.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.40, drifting down 7.05%.
  • Stryve Foods SNAX shares moved up 2.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.93, drifting up 2.07%.
  • Sharps Technology STSS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Monday. The stock was down 9.4% for the day.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Monday, moving down 6.54%.
  • Creative Realities CREX shares fell to $0.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.68%.
  • Statera BioPharma STAB shares were down 7.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.22.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Monday morning, moving up 1.52%.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.29%.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.76 on Monday. The stock was down 7.53% for the day.
  • Maris Tech MTEK shares made a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Monday. The stock was down 5.38% for the day.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals TTNP stock hit $0.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.43%.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 0.04%.
  • Cypress Environmental CELP shares moved down 21.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44, drifting down 21.86%.
  • Geovax Labs GOVX stock hit $0.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.5%.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday, moving down 14.01%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 52 Week Lows52-Week LowsBZI-ftwNewsOptionsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas