Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 721 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Meta Platforms FB is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC .

. Eliem Therapeutics ELYM was the biggest loser, trading down 56.41% to reach its 52-week low.

was the biggest loser, trading down 56.41% to reach its 52-week low. AppLovin APP 's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

During Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM shares set a new yearly low of $94.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $94.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session. JPMorgan Chase JPM stock drifted down 2.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $123.11.

stock drifted down 2.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $123.11. Bank of America BAC shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.93 on Monday morning, moving down 3.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.93 on Monday morning, moving down 3.96%. Walt Disney DIS shares set a new yearly low of $116.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $116.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session. SAP SAP shares set a new yearly low of $102.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $102.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. PayPal Holdings PYPL shares hit a yearly low of $84.43. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $84.43. The stock was up 0.72% on the session. Applied Materials AMAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $111.20. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $111.20. The stock was up 0.09% on the session. Charter Communications CHTR shares set a new yearly low of $496.76 this morning. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $496.76 this morning. The stock was down 2.53% on the session. Intuitive Surgical ISRG shares moved up 0.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $250.29, drifting up 0.94%.

shares moved up 0.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $250.29, drifting up 0.94%. U.S. Bancorp USB shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.46.

shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.46. PNC Financial Services Gr PNC stock hit a yearly low of $168.03. The stock was down 2.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $168.03. The stock was down 2.67% for the day. FedEx FDX shares were down 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $197.70.

shares were down 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $197.70. Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock set a new 52-week low of $19.95 on Monday, moving down 1.12%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.95 on Monday, moving down 1.12%. Sea SE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $84.03 and moving down 0.9%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $84.03 and moving down 0.9%. VMware VMW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $106.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $106.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%. Stellantis STLA shares hit a yearly low of $13.66. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.66. The stock was down 2.21% on the session. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG stock set a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Monday, moving down 1.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Monday, moving down 1.52%. TE Connectivity TEL shares were down 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $120.62.

shares were down 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $120.62. Wipro WIT stock hit $6.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.96%.

stock hit $6.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.96%. Agilent Technologies A stock hit a yearly low of $118.23. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $118.23. The stock was down 1.5% for the day. Prudential PUK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $25.46 and moving down 5.2%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $25.46 and moving down 5.2%. DuPont de Nemours DD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $65.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.87%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $65.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.87%. T. Rowe Price Gr TROW shares made a new 52-week low of $131.68 on Monday. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $131.68 on Monday. The stock was down 1.33% for the day. Coinbase Global COIN shares fell to $129.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.18%.

shares fell to $129.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.18%. Align Tech ALGN stock set a new 52-week low of $354.86 on Monday, moving up 0.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $354.86 on Monday, moving up 0.09%. Corning GLW stock hit $33.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.29%.

stock hit $33.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.29%. State Street STT stock hit a new 52-week low of $68.30. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $68.30. The stock was down 2.99% on the session. Coupang CPNG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%. Koninklijke Philips PHG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $26.38. Shares traded down 12.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $26.38. Shares traded down 12.06%. Match Group MTCH shares reached a new 52-week low of $76.29 on Monday morning, moving up 4.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $76.29 on Monday morning, moving up 4.99%. Spotify Technology SPOT stock hit $107.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.56%.

stock hit $107.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.56%. Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new yearly low of $125.66 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $125.66 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session. Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares set a new 52-week low of $120.84. The stock traded down 1.99%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $120.84. The stock traded down 1.99%. Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock hit $374.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.27%.

stock hit $374.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.27%. Skyworks Solutions SWKS stock set a new 52-week low of $113.26 on Monday, moving up 0.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $113.26 on Monday, moving up 0.34%. Avantor AVTR shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.42 on Monday morning, moving down 0.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.42 on Monday morning, moving down 0.53%. Ingersoll Rand IR shares made a new 52-week low of $44.48 on Monday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $44.48 on Monday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day. SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares made a new 52-week low of $67.52 on Monday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $67.52 on Monday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day. Tyler Technologies TYL stock hit a yearly low of $381.41. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $381.41. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Catalent CTLT shares were down 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $88.60.

shares were down 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $88.60. AppLovin APP shares fell to $40.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $40.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). Generac Hldgs GNRC shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $232.01.

shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $232.01. NVR NVR stock drifted down 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4,224.65.

stock drifted down 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4,224.65. Carlyle Group CG shares were down 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.33.

shares were down 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.33. Chewy CHWY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $33.62. Shares traded down 2.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $33.62. Shares traded down 2.34%. XP XP shares were down 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.09.

shares were down 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.09. ASE Technology Holding Co ASX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%. Pinterest PINS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $19.31 and moving up 0.48%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $19.31 and moving up 0.48%. Charles River CRL shares set a new yearly low of $249.78 this morning. The stock was down 7.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $249.78 this morning. The stock was down 7.78% on the session. Etsy ETSY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $96.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $96.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%. James Hardie Industries JHX stock set a new 52-week low of $28.26 on Monday, moving down 1.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $28.26 on Monday, moving down 1.92%. Qualtrics International XM stock hit $21.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.

stock hit $21.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%. Qorvo QRVO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $109.88. Shares traded up 0.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $109.88. Shares traded up 0.16%. Medical Properties Trust MPW stock hit a yearly low of $18.56. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.56. The stock was down 0.69% for the day. Grab Hldgs GRAB stock hit a yearly low of $2.72. The stock was down 2.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.72. The stock was down 2.1% for the day. Annaly Capital Management NLY stock set a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Monday, moving down 2.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Monday, moving down 2.68%. Bruker BRKR shares were down 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $57.38.

shares were down 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $57.38. Dentsply Sirona XRAY shares hit a yearly low of $40.05. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $40.05. The stock was down 0.22% on the session. RingCentral RNG shares set a new yearly low of $89.72 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $89.72 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session. Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY stock set a new 52-week low of $56.06 on Monday, moving up 0.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $56.06 on Monday, moving up 0.09%. Wayfair W stock hit a yearly low of $80.32. The stock was down 4.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $80.32. The stock was down 4.19% for the day. Axon Enterprise AXON shares reached a new 52-week low of $115.64 on Monday morning, moving down 0.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $115.64 on Monday morning, moving down 0.02%. DiDi Global DIDI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.65 and moving up 2.94%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.65 and moving up 2.94%. Repligen RGEN stock drifted down 0.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $142.46.

stock drifted down 0.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $142.46. IAC/InterActive IAC stock drifted up 1.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.67.

stock drifted up 1.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.67. Cable One CABO stock hit $1,310.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.92%.

stock hit $1,310.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.92%. Aluminum Corp of China ACH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 12.34%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 12.34%. Syneos Health SYNH stock hit a yearly low of $70.07. The stock was down 7.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $70.07. The stock was down 7.4% for the day. Penumbra PEN shares set a new 52-week low of $182.99. The stock traded up 0.77%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $182.99. The stock traded up 0.77%. Carvana CVNA shares fell to $75.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.9%.

shares fell to $75.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.9%. Masimo MASI stock hit $124.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.5%.

stock hit $124.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.5%. Peloton Interactive PTON shares hit a yearly low of $19.53. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.53. The stock was down 1.77% on the session. Braskem BAK shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.37 on Monday morning, moving down 1.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.37 on Monday morning, moving down 1.49%. SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $141.58. Shares traded down 0.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $141.58. Shares traded down 0.24%. XPO Logistics XPO stock drifted down 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $54.63.

stock drifted down 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $54.63. Cemex CX stock hit $4.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.82%.

stock hit $4.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.82%. 10x Genomics TXG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $53.01. Shares traded up 1.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $53.01. Shares traded up 1.54%. Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP stock set a new 52-week low of $78.74 on Monday, moving down 4.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $78.74 on Monday, moving down 4.02%. ITT ITT shares set a new yearly low of $70.16 this morning. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $70.16 this morning. The stock was down 2.16% on the session. AGNC Investment AGNC shares set a new yearly low of $11.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.55% on the session. SoFi Technologies SOFI stock set a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Monday, moving up 1.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Monday, moving up 1.41%. First Finl Bankshares FFIN shares set a new 52-week low of $40.41. The stock traded down 2.03%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $40.41. The stock traded down 2.03%. FirstService FSV shares moved down 1.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $128.17, drifting down 1.78%.

shares moved down 1.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $128.17, drifting down 1.78%. LG Display Co LPL shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.09 on Monday morning, moving down 1.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.09 on Monday morning, moving down 1.66%. Omnicell OMCL shares reached a new 52-week low of $113.20 on Monday morning, moving down 0.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $113.20 on Monday morning, moving down 0.04%. Integra Lifesciences IART shares fell to $59.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.41%.

shares fell to $59.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.41%. IPG Photonics IPGP stock hit $94.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.31%.

stock hit $94.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.31%. Stericycle SRCL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $52.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $52.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%. Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares were down 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.09.

shares were down 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.09. New York Community NYCB shares hit a yearly low of $9.78. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.78. The stock was down 2.68% on the session. YETI Holdings YETI shares set a new yearly low of $49.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $49.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.54% on the session. Altair Engineering ALTR stock set a new 52-week low of $55.06 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $55.06 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat). Old National Bancorp ONB stock drifted down 2.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.95.

stock drifted down 2.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.95. Wendy's WEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.75 on Monday morning, moving down 1.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.75 on Monday morning, moving down 1.0%. TFS Financial TFSL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.59%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.59%. ironSource IS shares made a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Monday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Monday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day. Thor Industries THO shares made a new 52-week low of $75.28 on Monday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $75.28 on Monday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day. BlackLine BL shares reached a new 52-week low of $64.75 on Monday morning, moving up 1.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $64.75 on Monday morning, moving up 1.55%. Mirati Therapeutics MRTX shares were up 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.14.

shares were up 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.14. Hayward Holdings HAYW shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.74.

shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.74. Ncino NCNO stock hit a yearly low of $35.81. The stock was up 3.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $35.81. The stock was up 3.62% for the day. Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock hit a yearly low of $7.47. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.47. The stock was up 1.17% for the day. Fox Factory Holding FOXF stock set a new 52-week low of $84.06 on Monday, moving down 2.12%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $84.06 on Monday, moving down 2.12%. Kemper KMPR shares set a new 52-week low of $48.14. The stock traded down 4.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $48.14. The stock traded down 4.41%. Neogen NEOG shares hit a yearly low of $28.12. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $28.12. The stock was down 1.12% on the session. Viasat VSAT stock set a new 52-week low of $38.00 on Monday, moving down 8.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $38.00 on Monday, moving down 8.11%. Safehold SAFE stock hit $45.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.67%.

stock hit $45.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.67%. Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.02. Shares traded up 0.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.02. Shares traded up 0.12%. Ameris ABCB stock hit a yearly low of $39.68. The stock was down 3.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $39.68. The stock was down 3.12% for the day. Quaker Houghton KWR shares fell to $152.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.81%.

shares fell to $152.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.81%. EnerSys ENS stock set a new 52-week low of $66.59 on Monday, moving down 4.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $66.59 on Monday, moving down 4.24%. CI Financial CIXX shares hit a yearly low of $13.84. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.84. The stock was down 2.39% on the session. Shutterstock SSTK shares set a new 52-week low of $76.43. The stock traded down 0.38%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $76.43. The stock traded down 0.38%. Brookfield Business BBUC stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.10. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.10. The stock was down 3.04% on the session. Hamilton Lane HLNE shares hit a yearly low of $69.41. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $69.41. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. Focus Financial Partners FOCS shares set a new yearly low of $39.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $39.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session. Visteon VC stock hit a yearly low of $89.78. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $89.78. The stock was down 1.9% for the day. iHeartMedia IHRT shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.98.

shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.98. Badger Meter BMI shares set a new 52-week low of $81.77. The stock traded down 0.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $81.77. The stock traded down 0.65%. Chimera Investment CIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Monday morning, moving down 2.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Monday morning, moving down 2.46%. E2open Parent Holdings ETWO shares moved up 0.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.53, drifting up 0.26%.

shares moved up 0.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.53, drifting up 0.26%. InMode INMD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $26.90 and moving up 0.66%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $26.90 and moving up 0.66%. SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX shares moved down 2.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.85, drifting down 2.24%.

shares moved down 2.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.85, drifting down 2.24%. Urban Outfitters URBN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%. eXp World Holdings EXPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.50 and moving up 2.9%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.50 and moving up 2.9%. Stepan SCL stock set a new 52-week low of $95.28 on Monday, moving down 2.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $95.28 on Monday, moving down 2.23%. Canopy Growth CGC shares fell to $5.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.51%.

shares fell to $5.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.51%. Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $15.63. Shares traded up 1.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $15.63. Shares traded up 1.14%. Flagstar Bancorp FBC shares set a new 52-week low of $38.38. The stock traded down 2.69%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $38.38. The stock traded down 2.69%. First Financial Bancorp FFBC stock drifted down 2.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.06.

stock drifted down 2.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.06. SPX SPXC shares set a new 52-week low of $43.26. The stock traded down 3.03%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $43.26. The stock traded down 3.03%. Cannae Holdings CNNE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.4%. Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF shares made a new 52-week low of $13.16 on Monday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.16 on Monday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day. Marathon Digital Holdings MARA stock drifted down 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.60.

stock drifted down 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.60. Nextdoor Holdings KIND stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%. Triumph Bancorp TBK shares made a new 52-week low of $66.69 on Monday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $66.69 on Monday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day. Renasant RNST stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.46. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.46. The stock was down 1.77% on the session. Trustmark TRMK stock hit $28.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.45%.

stock hit $28.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.45%. 3D Sys DDD shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.12.

shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.12. Open Lending LPRO shares made a new 52-week low of $13.50 on Monday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.50 on Monday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day. Myriad Genetics MYGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.82%. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock hit a yearly low of $2.16. The stock was up 4.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.16. The stock was up 4.13% for the day. ImmunityBio IBRX shares fell to $4.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.18%.

shares fell to $4.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.18%. Royce Value Trust RVT shares fell to $15.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.91%.

shares fell to $15.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.91%. Credo Technology Group CRDO shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.78.

shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.78. Gogoro GGR stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.42. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.42. The stock was down 1.95% on the session. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.80.

shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.80. StepStone Group STEP shares hit a yearly low of $26.16. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $26.16. The stock was down 1.11% on the session. Arrival ARVL stock set a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Monday, moving up 1.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Monday, moving up 1.84%. Qurate Retail QRTEA shares moved down 1.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.09, drifting down 1.44%.

shares moved down 1.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.09, drifting down 1.44%. Realogy Holdings RLGY shares made a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Monday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Monday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day. Buckle BKE shares set a new yearly low of $30.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $30.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session. Cimpress CMPR shares moved down 0.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $58.38, drifting down 0.86%.

shares moved down 0.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $58.38, drifting down 0.86%. Corsair Gaming CRSR stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.69. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.69. The stock was down 2.11% on the session. Usana Health Sciences USNA shares set a new 52-week low of $76.52. The stock traded down 0.8%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $76.52. The stock traded down 0.8%. Proterra PTRA shares set a new 52-week low of $6.36. The stock traded up 1.38%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.36. The stock traded up 1.38%. Microvast Holdings MVST shares hit a yearly low of $4.76. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.76. The stock was down 1.41% on the session. Virtus Investment VRTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $190.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $190.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.86%. Latham Group SWIM shares set a new 52-week low of $11.51. The stock traded down 1.91%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.51. The stock traded down 1.91%. 23andMe Holding ME shares made a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Monday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Monday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day. Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares fell to $10.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.05%.

shares fell to $10.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.05%. Redfin RDFN stock hit $12.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.23%.

stock hit $12.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.23%. NeoGenomics NEO shares set a new yearly low of $10.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.87% on the session. Riot Blockchain RIOT stock hit a yearly low of $11.42. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.42. The stock was down 1.69% for the day. Stewart Information Servs STC stock hit $49.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%.

stock hit $49.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%. BGC Partners BGCP shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.66.

shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.73.

shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.73. iRobot IRBT stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.36. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.36. The stock was up 0.51% on the session. VIZIO Holding VZIO stock set a new 52-week low of $6.56 on Monday, moving up 2.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.56 on Monday, moving up 2.31%. Cardlytics CDLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.09. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.09. The stock was down 1.83% on the session. Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock set a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Monday, moving down 2.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Monday, moving down 2.03%. Lion Electric LEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.38. The stock was up 2.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.38. The stock was up 2.07% on the session. Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.17. The stock was down 2.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.17. The stock was down 2.98% on the session. Cohu COHU stock hit $25.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.09%.

stock hit $25.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.09%. New York Mortgage Trust NYMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.17 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.7%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.17 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.7%. 8x8 EGHT stock drifted down 0.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.00.

stock drifted down 0.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.00. Proto Labs PRLB stock set a new 52-week low of $41.98 on Monday, moving down 1.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $41.98 on Monday, moving down 1.23%. RadNet RDNT shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.52.

shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.52. Eventbrite EB stock drifted up 1.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.16.

stock drifted up 1.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.16. Coeur Mining CDE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.97. Shares traded down 8.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.97. Shares traded down 8.31%. Rocket Companies RKT stock set a new 52-week low of $8.59 on Monday, moving up 5.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.59 on Monday, moving up 5.42%. Vtex VTEX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.96%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.96%. Omega Flex OFLX shares hit a yearly low of $108.00. The stock was down 9.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $108.00. The stock was down 9.01% on the session. Office Props IT OPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $22.65 and moving down 4.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $22.65 and moving down 4.06%. Health Catalyst HCAT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%. Camping World Holdings CWH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $24.90. Shares traded down 2.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $24.90. Shares traded down 2.75%. Redwood Trust RWT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.8%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.8%. Malibu Boats MBUU shares set a new yearly low of $49.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $49.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. Array Technologies ARRY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.35%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.35%. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL shares set a new yearly low of $22.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo ETW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.89%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.89%. Shyft Group SHYF stock set a new 52-week low of $28.27 on Monday, moving down 0.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $28.27 on Monday, moving down 0.4%. Community Healthcare CHCT shares made a new 52-week low of $38.52 on Monday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $38.52 on Monday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day. Snap One Holdings SNPO shares moved down 1.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.04, drifting down 1.74%.

shares moved down 1.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.04, drifting down 1.74%. SLR Investment SLRC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.03. Shares traded down 1.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.03. Shares traded down 1.1%. Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares moved up 1.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.16, drifting up 1.63%.

shares moved up 1.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.16, drifting up 1.63%. AvePoint AVPT shares fell to $4.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.71%.

shares fell to $4.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.71%. Hello Gr MOMO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.26. Shares traded down 2.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.26. Shares traded down 2.65%. Alector ALEC shares hit a yearly low of $10.39. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.39. The stock was up 0.47% on the session. Verve Therapeutics VERV shares were up 5.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.26.

shares were up 5.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.26. TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.59%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.59%. Denny's DENN shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.97.

shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.97. MarineMax HZO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.08%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.08%. Varex Imaging VREX shares made a new 52-week low of $20.24 on Monday. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $20.24 on Monday. The stock was down 0.49% for the day. Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX shares were down 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.20.

shares were down 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.20. Velo3D VLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.16. Shares traded down 1.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.16. Shares traded down 1.49%. Eaton Vance Municipal EIM shares hit a yearly low of $10.75. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.75. The stock was down 0.28% on the session. Traeger COOK stock hit $6.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.31%.

stock hit $6.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.31%. IES Hldgs IESC shares made a new 52-week low of $36.05 on Monday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $36.05 on Monday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day. Nano Dimension NNDM shares moved down 0.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.85, drifting down 0.69%.

shares moved down 0.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.85, drifting down 0.69%. Coherus BioSciences CHRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.34. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.34. The stock was down 0.94% on the session. Douglas Dynamics PLOW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.54%. Babylon Holdings BBLN shares hit a yearly low of $1.67. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.67. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR stock drifted down 1.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26.

stock drifted down 1.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26. Blackrock Muniholdings MHD stock drifted down 0.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.06.

stock drifted down 0.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.06. Invesco Municipal VMO shares set a new yearly low of $10.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.81% on the session. Nuveen Dynamic Municipal NDMO shares set a new 52-week low of $11.67. The stock traded up 0.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.67. The stock traded up 0.42%. Western Asset WIW shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.21.

shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.21. Rigetti Computing RGTI shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.42 on Monday morning, moving up 5.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.42 on Monday morning, moving up 5.33%. AllianzGI Artificial AIO shares set a new yearly low of $19.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% on the session. MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares moved down 1.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.66, drifting down 1.52%.

shares moved down 1.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.66, drifting down 1.52%. Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK shares set a new 52-week low of $12.30. The stock traded down 0.02%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.30. The stock traded down 0.02%. Quanex Building Prods NX stock hit a yearly low of $19.70. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $19.70. The stock was down 3.03% for the day. Cornerstone Total Return CRF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.27 and moving down 1.77%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.27 and moving down 1.77%. First Bancshares FBMS stock hit $32.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.26%.

stock hit $32.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.26%. Northfield Bancorp NFBK shares fell to $13.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.99%.

shares fell to $13.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.99%. Gossamer Bio GOSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.76%. Nuveen Intermediate Dur NID stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.22. Shares traded down 0.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.22. Shares traded down 0.53%. American Software AMSWA shares set a new yearly low of $18.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.54% on the session. OptimizeRx OPRX shares moved up 1.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.01, drifting up 1.23%.

shares moved up 1.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.01, drifting up 1.23%. Invesco Value Municipal IIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.69%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.69%. National Energy Services NESR shares made a new 52-week low of $6.49 on Monday. The stock was down 11.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.49 on Monday. The stock was down 11.32% for the day. Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR shares set a new yearly low of $1.74 this morning. The stock was down 3.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.74 this morning. The stock was down 3.3% on the session. Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock hit a yearly low of $3.79. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.79. The stock was down 2.43% for the day. The York Water YORW shares set a new 52-week low of $39.90. The stock traded down 2.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $39.90. The stock traded down 2.21%. Invesco Municipal VKQ stock set a new 52-week low of $10.32 on Monday, moving down 1.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.32 on Monday, moving down 1.24%. Mitek Systems MITK shares moved down 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.78, drifting down 0.46%.

shares moved down 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.78, drifting down 0.46%. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock drifted up 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.92.

stock drifted up 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.92. Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares set a new 52-week low of $11.37. The stock traded down 1.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.37. The stock traded down 1.04%. Blackstone Strategic BGB shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.38 on Monday morning, moving down 0.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.38 on Monday morning, moving down 0.72%. Telos TLS shares set a new 52-week low of $7.99. The stock traded down 0.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.99. The stock traded down 0.61%. QuinStreet QNST stock set a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Monday, moving down 1.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Monday, moving down 1.37%. Invesco Quality Municipal IQI stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.33. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.33. The stock was down 1.15% on the session. Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD shares fell to $11.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.22%.

shares fell to $11.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.22%. National Presto Indus NPK shares hit a yearly low of $74.97. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $74.97. The stock was down 1.71% on the session. Janux Therapeutics JANX shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.51 on Monday morning, moving down 4.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.51 on Monday morning, moving down 4.16%. Douglas Elliman DOUG shares made a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Monday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Monday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day. Seer SEER shares were down 4.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.29.

shares were down 4.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.29. Orchid Island Cap ORC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%. Thornburg Income Builder TBLD stock drifted down 0.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.71.

stock drifted down 0.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.71. Fluence Energy FLNC shares hit a yearly low of $8.95. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.95. The stock was down 0.75% on the session. Invesco California Value VCV stock hit a yearly low of $10.41. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.41. The stock was down 1.91% for the day. Arrow Financial AROW shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.50 on Monday morning, moving down 1.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.50 on Monday morning, moving down 1.44%. BlackRock MuniHoldings MUC stock hit $11.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.0%.

stock hit $11.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.0%. Vaxart VXRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.81. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.81. The stock was up 0.21% on the session. Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD stock set a new 52-week low of $20.01 on Monday, moving down 1.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.01 on Monday, moving down 1.13%. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.88.

shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.88. Upland Software UPLD shares set a new yearly low of $14.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.33.

shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.33. OraSure Technologies OSUR shares fell to $6.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.16%.

shares fell to $6.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.16%. CURO Group Holdings CURO stock hit a yearly low of $11.50. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.50. The stock was down 2.92% for the day. Western Asset Managed MMU stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.79. Shares traded down 0.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.79. Shares traded down 0.74%. RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX stock set a new 52-week low of $24.62 on Monday, moving down 0.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $24.62 on Monday, moving down 0.88%. Sify Technologies SIFY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.52. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.52. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). loanDepot LDI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%. Tutor Perini TPC stock drifted down 4.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.08.

stock drifted down 4.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.08. Circor International CIR shares set a new 52-week low of $22.70. The stock traded down 2.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.70. The stock traded down 2.6%. Ennis EBF shares made a new 52-week low of $17.42 on Monday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.42 on Monday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day. Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP shares made a new 52-week low of $12.08 on Monday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.08 on Monday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day. ChannelAdvisor ECOM stock hit $14.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.26%.

stock hit $14.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.26%. Blackrock Floating Rate FRA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.44 and moving down 0.99%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.44 and moving down 0.99%. Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd ETO shares moved up 1.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.87, drifting up 1.02%.

shares moved up 1.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.87, drifting up 1.02%. Haverty Furniture Cos HVT shares set a new yearly low of $25.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $25.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.53% on the session. DMC Glb BOOM stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $21.60. Shares traded down 9.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $21.60. Shares traded down 9.09%. BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock set a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Monday, moving down 0.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Monday, moving down 0.91%. Porch Group PRCH stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.25. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.25. The stock was down 1.95% on the session. Invesco Advantage VKI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.31 and moving down 1.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.31 and moving down 1.06%. GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Monday morning, moving down 1.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Monday morning, moving down 1.92%. Oppenheimer Hldgs OPY shares made a new 52-week low of $32.39 on Monday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $32.39 on Monday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day. Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was down 0.89% for the day. Sight Sciences SGHT shares fell to $7.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.13%.

shares fell to $7.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.13%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT stock drifted up 0.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.91.

stock drifted up 0.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.91. Waterstone Financial WSBF shares were down 4.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.30.

shares were down 4.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.30. Allied Motion AMOT shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.17 on Monday morning, moving down 3.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.17 on Monday morning, moving down 3.46%. Meta Materials MMAT shares fell to $1.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.49%.

shares fell to $1.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.49%. Templeton Dragon Fund TDF shares fell to $11.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.46%.

shares fell to $11.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.46%. Home Point Capital HMPT shares moved down 2.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.79, drifting down 2.78%.

shares moved down 2.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.79, drifting down 2.78%. GrowGeneration GRWG stock set a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Monday, moving down 3.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Monday, moving down 3.33%. Purple Innovation PRPL shares made a new 52-week low of $4.63 on Monday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.63 on Monday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day. Container Store Group TCS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.52 and moving down 1.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.52 and moving down 1.56%. Ideanomics IDEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.76 and moving up 0.04%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.76 and moving up 0.04%. Yatsen Holding YSG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Monday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Monday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day. Priority Tech Holdings PRTH shares made a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Monday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Monday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day. Universal Electronics UEIC stock set a new 52-week low of $29.25 on Monday, moving down 2.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $29.25 on Monday, moving down 2.6%. Volta VLTA stock drifted up 2.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.12.

stock drifted up 2.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.12. Akero Therapeutics AKRO shares set a new 52-week low of $10.05. The stock traded up 4.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.05. The stock traded up 4.12%. Comtech Telecom CMTL stock hit $13.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.

stock hit $13.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%. Eaton Vance Floating-rate EFT shares fell to $12.76 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%.

shares fell to $12.76 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%. SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares set a new yearly low of $10.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.76% on the session. Putnam Municipal Opps PMO shares set a new yearly low of $10.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session. Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.03. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.03. The stock was down 2.22% on the session. Caesarstone CSTE shares set a new yearly low of $9.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session. Clough Global Opps GLO shares moved down 1.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.41, drifting down 1.57%.

shares moved down 1.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.41, drifting down 1.57%. UWM Hldgs UWMC shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Monday morning, moving down 0.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Monday morning, moving down 0.68%. Adagio Therapeutics ADGI shares moved up 3.39% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83, drifting up 3.39%.

shares moved up 3.39% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83, drifting up 3.39%. McEwen Mining MUX shares hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was down 6.61% on the session. Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB stock hit a yearly low of $11.49. The stock was down 0.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.49. The stock was down 0.95% for the day. Kodiak Sciences KOD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%. Inseego INSG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.98. Shares traded up 3.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.98. Shares traded up 3.15%. Blackrock Municipal BYM stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.25. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.25. The stock was down 0.97% on the session. Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock drifted down 2.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.55.

stock drifted down 2.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.55. BNY Mellon Strategic DSM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.45 and moving down 0.92%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.45 and moving down 0.92%. Ooma OOMA shares made a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Monday. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Monday. The stock was down 2.99% for the day. Putnam Managed Municipal PMM stock set a new 52-week low of $6.42 on Monday, moving down 1.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.42 on Monday, moving down 1.08%. Dakota Gold DC shares set a new yearly low of $4.38 this morning. The stock was down 4.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.38 this morning. The stock was down 4.14% on the session. PIMCO Municipal Income PMX stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.29. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.29. The stock was down 0.85% on the session. Blackrock Income Trust BKT stock hit $4.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.19%.

stock hit $4.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.19%. MFS Charter Income MCR shares set a new yearly low of $6.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session. Unifi UFI stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.20. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.20. The stock was down 1.62% on the session. Virtus AllianzGI NCZ stock hit a yearly low of $3.93. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.93. The stock was down 0.75% for the day. AlloVir ALVR shares set a new 52-week low of $4.26. The stock traded up 1.66%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.26. The stock traded up 1.66%. DermTech DMTK stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.86. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.86. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal NEV stock set a new 52-week low of $11.86 on Monday, moving down 1.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.86 on Monday, moving down 1.41%. NeoGames NGMS shares set a new 52-week low of $11.36. The stock traded down 4.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.36. The stock traded down 4.12%. bluebird bio BLUE shares hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was up 3.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was up 3.46% on the session. Kimball International KBAL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.71. Shares traded down 1.78%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.71. Shares traded down 1.78%. PIMCO Municipal Income PMF shares were down 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.85.

shares were down 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.85. Eaton Vance National EOT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $17.75 and moving down 1.04%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $17.75 and moving down 1.04%. Blackrock NY Municipal BNY stock hit a yearly low of $11.22. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.22. The stock was down 1.75% for the day. Personalis PSNL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%. Tilly's TLYS shares made a new 52-week low of $8.75 on Monday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.75 on Monday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day. Metalla Royalty MTA stock drifted down 7.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.88.

stock drifted down 7.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.88. Intelligent Medicine IQMDU shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.01.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.01. ESSA Pharma EPIX stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.71.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.71. AXT AXTI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.31%. IronNet IRNT shares were down 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.61.

shares were down 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.61. SkyWater Technology SKYT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.14. Shares traded up 1.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.14. Shares traded up 1.97%. Delaware Investments VFL stock hit $11.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.17%.

stock hit $11.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.17%. BlackRock MuniHoldings MUE shares made a new 52-week low of $10.90 on Monday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.90 on Monday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day. XBiotech XBIT shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.45 on Monday morning, moving down 0.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.45 on Monday morning, moving down 0.65%. Eaton Vance California EVM shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.21 on Monday morning, moving down 0.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.21 on Monday morning, moving down 0.86%. RiverNorth/DoubleLine OPP shares hit a yearly low of $11.97. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.97. The stock was down 0.08% on the session. Nuveen Select Tax Free NXP shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.75 on Monday morning, moving down 0.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.75 on Monday morning, moving down 0.72%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP shares hit a yearly low of $5.71. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.71. The stock was up 1.91% on the session. Franklin Duration Income FTF stock hit a yearly low of $7.23. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.23. The stock was down 0.21% for the day. Genius Brands Intl GNUS stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 3.38% for the day. Neuberger Berman NBH shares made a new 52-week low of $11.81 on Monday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.81 on Monday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. Fidelity D & D Bancorp FDBC stock drifted down 0.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.56.

stock drifted down 0.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.56. Noodles NDLS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.83 and moving down 2.2%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.83 and moving down 2.2%. Nuveen Virginia Quality NPV stock hit $12.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.39%.

stock hit $12.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.39%. High Tide HITI shares were down 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.58.

shares were down 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.58. Gritstone Bio GRTS shares set a new yearly low of $2.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. Great Ajax AJX shares hit a yearly low of $9.33. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.33. The stock was down 1.87% on the session. CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.56. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.56. The stock was down 0.58% on the session. Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV shares were down 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.99.

shares were down 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.99. Cloopen Group Holding RAAS stock hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 7.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 7.14% for the day. Westport Fuel Systems WPRT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Monday morning, moving down 2.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Monday morning, moving down 2.29%. Standard BioTools LAB shares set a new yearly low of $2.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.57% on the session. VOXX International VOXX stock hit $8.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%.

stock hit $8.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%. Templeton Emerging EMF stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.27. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.27. The stock was down 2.62% on the session. comScore SCOR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Monday morning, moving down 3.54%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Monday morning, moving down 3.54%. Flaherty & Crumrine Total FLC shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.75.

shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.75. Renalytix RNLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.96. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.96. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. Alexco Resource AXU shares fell to $1.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.3%.

shares fell to $1.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.3%. Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC shares made a new 52-week low of $25.58 on Monday. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $25.58 on Monday. The stock was down 1.78% for the day. Willis Lease Finance WLFC stock hit a yearly low of $31.37. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $31.37. The stock was down 1.86% for the day. Luna Innovations LUNA stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.76. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.76. The stock was down 1.11% on the session. Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.10. Shares traded down 1.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.10. Shares traded down 1.83%. HEXO HEXO shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session. Insight Select Income INSI shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.85.

shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.85. Citizens CIA stock drifted down 3.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.58.

stock drifted down 3.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.58. Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares set a new 52-week low of $3.30. The stock traded down 0.45%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.30. The stock traded down 0.45%. American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.67 on Monday morning, moving down 1.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.67 on Monday morning, moving down 1.71%. Bit Digital BTBT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.19 and moving down 1.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.19 and moving down 1.75%. IDEX Biometrics IDBA shares hit a yearly low of $12.50. The stock was down 12.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.50. The stock was down 12.89% on the session. GAN GAN stock hit $3.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.22%.

stock hit $3.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.22%. Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.85. Shares traded down 1.4%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.85. Shares traded down 1.4%. Co-Diagnostics CODX shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.66 on Monday morning, moving up 0.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.66 on Monday morning, moving up 0.42%. Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR shares hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 8.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 8.25% on the session. BrandywineGLOBAL BWG shares fell to $9.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%.

shares fell to $9.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%. Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD shares moved down 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.30, drifting down 0.41%.

shares moved down 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.30, drifting down 0.41%. InfuSystems Holdings INFU stock hit a yearly low of $7.20. The stock was down 3.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.20. The stock was down 3.86% for the day. Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.40 on Monday morning, moving down 2.83%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.40 on Monday morning, moving down 2.83%. BIT Mining BTCM shares moved up 3.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91, drifting up 3.54%.

shares moved up 3.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91, drifting up 3.54%. Western Asset Mortgage DMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.62. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.62. The stock was down 0.12% on the session. Finance of America FOA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Monday, moving down 3.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Monday, moving down 3.32%. Sierra Metals SMTS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.87. The stock was down 8.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.87. The stock was down 8.75% on the session. Hamilton Beach Brands HBB stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.35. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.35. The stock was down 1.99% on the session. Western Asset Municipal MHF shares set a new 52-week low of $6.62. The stock traded down 0.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.62. The stock traded down 0.6%. BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%. Lakeland Industries LAKE stock drifted down 1.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.50.

stock drifted down 1.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.50. Telesat TSAT shares set a new 52-week low of $11.77. The stock traded down 2.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.77. The stock traded down 2.32%. BioAtla BCAB stock hit $3.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.99%.

stock hit $3.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.99%. Precision BioSciences DTIL shares set a new yearly low of $2.21 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.21 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Blackrock Long-term BTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.35 and moving down 0.86%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.35 and moving down 0.86%. Rekor Systems REKR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.04%. Federated Hermes Premier FMN shares set a new yearly low of $11.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session. Passage Bio PASG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.47. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.47. The stock was down 1.2% on the session. Vapotherm VAPO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.12. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.12. The stock was down 3.11% on the session. ChromaDex CDXC shares set a new yearly low of $1.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.77% on the session. OncoCyte OCX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock traded down 1.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock traded down 1.74%. Lottery.com LTRY shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.56, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.56, drifting 0.0% (flat). Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock was down 0.75% on the session. Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.82. Shares traded down 2.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.82. Shares traded down 2.44%. Genius Gr GNS stock set a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Monday, moving down 6.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Monday, moving down 6.75%. Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.06 and moving down 1.48%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.06 and moving down 1.48%. Western Asset Municipal MNP shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.34.

shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.34. Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT shares were down 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.29.

shares were down 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.29. Quantum QMCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.26%. Pixelworks PXLW stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. CuriosityStream CURI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.24. The stock traded down 2.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.24. The stock traded down 2.59%. Via Renewables VIA shares fell to $7.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.72%.

shares fell to $7.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.72%. Pzena Investment Mgmt PZN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.84. Shares traded down 3.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.84. Shares traded down 3.23%. Horizon Global HZN stock drifted down 0.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.14.

stock drifted down 0.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.14. Gabelli Global Small GGZ shares set a new 52-week low of $12.94. The stock traded down 2.78%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.94. The stock traded down 2.78%. Retractable Technologies RVP shares fell to $3.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.4%.

shares fell to $3.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.4%. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.45. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.45. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Molecular Templates MTEM stock hit $1.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.32%.

stock hit $1.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.32%. Cortexyme CRTX stock drifted up 0.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.65.

stock drifted up 0.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.65. United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares fell to $2.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.87%.

shares fell to $2.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.87%. Akouos AKUS stock hit $3.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $3.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%. Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS stock hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was up 2.87% for the day. Iteris ITI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.53 and moving down 3.42%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.53 and moving down 3.42%. Faraday Future FFIE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.06%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.06%. Virtus Global VGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Monday morning, moving down 0.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Monday morning, moving down 0.23%. Homology Medicines FIXX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded up 1.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded up 1.12%. Curis CRIS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Monday, moving up 0.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Monday, moving up 0.46%. SOS SOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.40. Shares traded down 2.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.40. Shares traded down 2.08%. Celcuity CELC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Monday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Monday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day. Mfs High Yield Municipal CMU stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock was down 1.42% on the session. Carrols Restaurant Group TAST shares made a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Monday. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Monday. The stock was down 3.76% for the day. Surface Oncology SURF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.49%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.49%. Nautilus NLS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.03. Shares traded down 3.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.03. Shares traded down 3.18%. inTest INTT shares set a new 52-week low of $8.42. The stock traded down 3.84%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.42. The stock traded down 3.84%. Superior Industries Intl SUP shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Monday morning, moving down 2.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Monday morning, moving down 2.27%. Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares set a new yearly low of $3.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session. Sharps Compliance SMED shares set a new yearly low of $4.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session. Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock hit $2.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%.

stock hit $2.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%. IM Cannabis IMCC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.6%. Western Asset Mortgage WMC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.02%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.02%. Aspira Womens Health AWH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Monday, moving down 0.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Monday, moving down 0.75%. Sesen Bio SESN shares fell to $0.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.42%.

shares fell to $0.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.42%. Sientra SIEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.34 and moving down 3.52%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.34 and moving down 3.52%. Mereo BioPharma Group MREO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was down 2.58% on the session. Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ shares fell to $6.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.64%.

shares fell to $6.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.64%. Valens Co VLNS shares moved up 0.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02, drifting up 0.96%.

shares moved up 0.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02, drifting up 0.96%. Biotricity BTCY shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was down 0.31% on the session. Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock drifted down 2.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.46.

stock drifted down 2.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.46. Agrify AGFY stock hit $3.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.95%.

stock hit $3.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.95%. Comstock Mining LODE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.25%. Tuesday Morning TUEM shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 4.1% on the session. Vicinity Motor VEV shares hit a yearly low of $2.03. The stock was down 3.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.03. The stock was down 3.32% on the session. Orchard Therapeutics ORTX shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.62.

shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.62. CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55.

shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55. Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares were down 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.68.

shares were down 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.68. Frequency Electronics FEIM shares fell to $8.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.97%.

shares fell to $8.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.97%. Eliem Therapeutics ELYM shares set a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock traded down 56.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock traded down 56.41%. Safeguard Scientifics SFE stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.51. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.51. The stock was down 3.22% on the session. Farmmi FAMI stock hit $0.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.48%.

stock hit $0.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.48%. Milestone Scientific MLSS shares hit a yearly low of $1.04. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.04. The stock was up 0.85% on the session. Burcon NutraScience BRCN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.67. The stock traded down 2.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.67. The stock traded down 2.22%. Portage Biotech PRTG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.92%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.92%. Hill International HIL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Monday, moving down 2.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Monday, moving down 2.3%. eMagin EMAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 3.88%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 3.88%. GT Biopharma GTBP stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock was down 4.64% on the session. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares were down 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66.

shares were down 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66. Brooklyn BTX shares fell to $1.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.61%.

shares fell to $1.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.61%. Integra Resources ITRG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.78%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.78%. Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock hit $1.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.89%.

stock hit $1.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.89%. SCYNEXIS SCYX shares hit a yearly low of $2.17. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.17. The stock was up 0.43% on the session. Athenex ATNX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday, moving down 3.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday, moving down 3.29%. Transact Technologies TACT stock hit $6.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.72%.

stock hit $6.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.72%. CareCloud MTBC stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.17.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.17. CFSB Bancorp CFSB shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.61 on Monday morning, moving down 0.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.61 on Monday morning, moving down 0.93%. SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares set a new yearly low of $2.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session. Esports Technologies EBET shares hit a yearly low of $4.25. The stock was down 7.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.25. The stock was down 7.81% on the session. Natural Alternatives Intl NAII stock hit a yearly low of $9.77. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.77. The stock was down 1.4% for the day. Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.55. The stock was down 5.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.55. The stock was down 5.05% on the session. Leju Holdings LEJU shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday. The stock was down 14.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday. The stock was down 14.12% for the day. MICT MICT stock hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 12.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 12.25% for the day. Helbiz HLBZ shares set a new yearly low of $1.62 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.62 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session. Trevena TRVN shares hit a yearly low of $0.33. The stock was down 4.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.33. The stock was down 4.75% on the session. Super League Gaming SLGG stock hit $1.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.03%.

stock hit $1.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.03%. Marygold Companies MGLD stock hit a yearly low of $1.38. The stock was down 6.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.38. The stock was down 6.62% for the day. Lifevantage LFVN shares set a new 52-week low of $4.13. The stock traded down 0.69%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.13. The stock traded down 0.69%. Westwater Resources WWR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Monday, moving down 2.96%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Monday, moving down 2.96%. Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares fell to $0.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.38%.

shares fell to $0.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.38%. NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO shares fell to $10.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%.

shares fell to $10.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%. Greenbrook TMS GBNH stock hit a yearly low of $2.60. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.60. The stock was down 3.11% for the day. BioTelemetry BEAT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday. The stock was down 1.02% for the day. Ocuphire Pharma OCUP stock hit $2.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.87%.

stock hit $2.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.87%. ASLAN Pharma ASLN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Monday morning, moving down 1.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Monday morning, moving down 1.59%. Virco Manufacturing VIRC shares were down 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.83.

shares were down 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.83. Midwest Holding MDWT stock hit $12.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.25%.

stock hit $12.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.25%. U.S. Gold USAU stock hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was down 7.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was down 7.39% for the day. iSun ISUN shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.08.

shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.08. Surgalign Holdings SRGA shares moved down 3.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.21, drifting down 3.47%.

shares moved down 3.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.21, drifting down 3.47%. Charles & Colvard CTHR stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 3.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 3.46% for the day. PIMCO New York Municipal PYN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.42 and moving down 0.99%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.42 and moving down 0.99%. Angion Biomedica ANGN shares moved down 9.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.39, drifting down 9.22%.

shares moved down 9.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.39, drifting down 9.22%. Great Elm Group GEG stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 1.94% for the day. Good Times Restaurants GTIM stock hit $3.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.15%.

stock hit $3.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.15%. Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.68%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.68%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 4.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 4.03% for the day. AeroClean Technologies AERC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.82. Shares traded down 1.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.82. Shares traded down 1.88%. Vislink Technologies VISL shares fell to $0.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.56%.

shares fell to $0.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.56%. Vivos Therapeutics VVOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Monday morning, moving down 2.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Monday morning, moving down 2.88%. VIQ Solutions VQS shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was up 4.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was up 4.17% on the session. Ucloudlink Group UCL shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 11.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 11.26% on the session. Expion360 XPON shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Monday morning, moving down 1.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Monday morning, moving down 1.2%. HyreCar HYRE shares were up 6.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.46.

shares were up 6.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.46. LiqTech International LIQT shares fell to $1.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.83%.

shares fell to $1.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.83%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock hit a yearly low of $0.36. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.36. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. ComSovereign Holding COMS stock hit $0.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.29%.

stock hit $0.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.29%. Ontrak OTRK stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock was up 2.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock was up 2.6% on the session. Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was down 3.36% on the session. Pineapple Energy PEGY shares moved down 4.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.85, drifting down 4.19%.

shares moved down 4.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.85, drifting down 4.19%. Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% on the session. Data I/O DAIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.30. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.30. The stock was down 4.06% on the session. Biocept BIOC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Biophytis BPTS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.50. Shares traded up 2.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.50. Shares traded up 2.66%. WidePoint WYY stock drifted down 2.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.27.

stock drifted down 2.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.27. Akerna KERN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.75 and moving down 1.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.75 and moving down 1.81%. FGI Industries FGI shares moved down 3.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22, drifting down 3.06%.

shares moved down 3.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22, drifting down 3.06%. FlexShopper FPAY shares made a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Monday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Monday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day. Recon Technology RCON stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.38%. Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 5.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 5.21% on the session. SIFCO Industries SIF stock hit $4.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.2%.

stock hit $4.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.2%. Sonic Foundry SOFO shares were down 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.20.

shares were down 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.20. Locafy LCFY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 8.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 8.21%. Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Monday. The stock was down 7.4% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Monday. The stock was down 7.4% for the day. OLB Gr OLB shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day. Immix Biopharma IMMX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Monday morning, moving up 2.08%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Monday morning, moving up 2.08%. Calyxt CLXT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%. Unique Fabricating UFAB stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock was up 3.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock was up 3.05% on the session. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock hit $1.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.05%.

stock hit $1.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.05%. Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock drifted down 0.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26.

stock drifted down 0.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. Zhangmen Education ZME shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday morning, moving down 5.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday morning, moving down 5.25%. Coffee Holding Co JVA stock drifted down 2.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03.

stock drifted down 2.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03. LogicMark LGMK shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Monday morning, moving down 1.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Monday morning, moving down 1.65%. Cosmos Holdings COSM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.96 and moving down 3.02%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.96 and moving down 3.02%. RenovoRx RNXT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Monday, moving down 3.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Monday, moving down 3.11%. Yield10 Bioscience YTEN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.20. Shares traded down 2.37%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.20. Shares traded down 2.37%. Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.80. Shares traded down 0.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.80. Shares traded down 0.01%. NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 9.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 9.99% on the session. Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Monday morning, moving down 4.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Monday morning, moving down 4.16%. ShiftPixy PIXY shares moved down 7.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.40, drifting down 7.05%.

shares moved down 7.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.40, drifting down 7.05%. Stryve Foods SNAX shares moved up 2.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.93, drifting up 2.07%.

shares moved up 2.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.93, drifting up 2.07%. Sharps Technology STSS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Monday. The stock was down 9.4% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Monday. The stock was down 9.4% for the day. Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Monday, moving down 6.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Monday, moving down 6.54%. Creative Realities CREX shares fell to $0.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.68%.

shares fell to $0.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.68%. Statera BioPharma STAB shares were down 7.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.22.

shares were down 7.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.22. First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Monday morning, moving up 1.52%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Monday morning, moving up 1.52%. Cemtrex CETX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.29%. Digital Brands Group DBGI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.76 on Monday. The stock was down 7.53% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.76 on Monday. The stock was down 7.53% for the day. Maris Tech MTEK shares made a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Monday. The stock was down 5.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Monday. The stock was down 5.38% for the day. Titan Pharmaceuticals TTNP stock hit $0.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.43%.

stock hit $0.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.43%. Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 0.04%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 0.04%. Cypress Environmental CELP shares moved down 21.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44, drifting down 21.86%.

shares moved down 21.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44, drifting down 21.86%. Geovax Labs GOVX stock hit $0.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.5%.

stock hit $0.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.5%. AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday, moving down 14.01%.

