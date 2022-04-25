Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 721 companies achieved new lows for the year.
Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Meta Platforms FB is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC.
- Eliem Therapeutics ELYM was the biggest loser, trading down 56.41% to reach its 52-week low.
- AppLovin APP's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.
During Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- Taiwan Semiconductor TSM shares set a new yearly low of $94.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
- JPMorgan Chase JPM stock drifted down 2.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $123.11.
- Bank of America BAC shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.93 on Monday morning, moving down 3.96%.
- Walt Disney DIS shares set a new yearly low of $116.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
- SAP SAP shares set a new yearly low of $102.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- PayPal Holdings PYPL shares hit a yearly low of $84.43. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
- Applied Materials AMAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $111.20. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
- Charter Communications CHTR shares set a new yearly low of $496.76 this morning. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.
- Intuitive Surgical ISRG shares moved up 0.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $250.29, drifting up 0.94%.
- U.S. Bancorp USB shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.46.
- PNC Financial Services Gr PNC stock hit a yearly low of $168.03. The stock was down 2.67% for the day.
- FedEx FDX shares were down 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $197.70.
- Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock set a new 52-week low of $19.95 on Monday, moving down 1.12%.
- Sea SE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $84.03 and moving down 0.9%.
- VMware VMW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $106.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%.
- Stellantis STLA shares hit a yearly low of $13.66. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG stock set a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Monday, moving down 1.52%.
- TE Connectivity TEL shares were down 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $120.62.
- Wipro WIT stock hit $6.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.96%.
- Agilent Technologies A stock hit a yearly low of $118.23. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.
- Prudential PUK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $25.46 and moving down 5.2%.
- DuPont de Nemours DD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $65.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.87%.
- T. Rowe Price Gr TROW shares made a new 52-week low of $131.68 on Monday. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.
- Coinbase Global COIN shares fell to $129.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.18%.
- Align Tech ALGN stock set a new 52-week low of $354.86 on Monday, moving up 0.09%.
- Corning GLW stock hit $33.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.29%.
- State Street STT stock hit a new 52-week low of $68.30. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
- Coupang CPNG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
- Koninklijke Philips PHG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $26.38. Shares traded down 12.06%.
- Match Group MTCH shares reached a new 52-week low of $76.29 on Monday morning, moving up 4.99%.
- Spotify Technology SPOT stock hit $107.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.56%.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new yearly low of $125.66 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares set a new 52-week low of $120.84. The stock traded down 1.99%.
- Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock hit $374.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.27%.
- Skyworks Solutions SWKS stock set a new 52-week low of $113.26 on Monday, moving up 0.34%.
- Avantor AVTR shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.42 on Monday morning, moving down 0.53%.
- Ingersoll Rand IR shares made a new 52-week low of $44.48 on Monday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares made a new 52-week low of $67.52 on Monday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
- Tyler Technologies TYL stock hit a yearly low of $381.41. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Catalent CTLT shares were down 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $88.60.
- AppLovin APP shares fell to $40.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- Generac Hldgs GNRC shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $232.01.
- NVR NVR stock drifted down 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4,224.65.
- Carlyle Group CG shares were down 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.33.
- Chewy CHWY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $33.62. Shares traded down 2.34%.
- XP XP shares were down 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.09.
- ASE Technology Holding Co ASX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%.
- Pinterest PINS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $19.31 and moving up 0.48%.
- Charles River CRL shares set a new yearly low of $249.78 this morning. The stock was down 7.78% on the session.
- Etsy ETSY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $96.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%.
- James Hardie Industries JHX stock set a new 52-week low of $28.26 on Monday, moving down 1.92%.
- Qualtrics International XM stock hit $21.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.
- Qorvo QRVO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $109.88. Shares traded up 0.16%.
- Medical Properties Trust MPW stock hit a yearly low of $18.56. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
- Grab Hldgs GRAB stock hit a yearly low of $2.72. The stock was down 2.1% for the day.
- Annaly Capital Management NLY stock set a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Monday, moving down 2.68%.
- Bruker BRKR shares were down 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $57.38.
- Dentsply Sirona XRAY shares hit a yearly low of $40.05. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
- RingCentral RNG shares set a new yearly low of $89.72 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.
- Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY stock set a new 52-week low of $56.06 on Monday, moving up 0.09%.
- Wayfair W stock hit a yearly low of $80.32. The stock was down 4.19% for the day.
- Axon Enterprise AXON shares reached a new 52-week low of $115.64 on Monday morning, moving down 0.02%.
- DiDi Global DIDI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.65 and moving up 2.94%.
- Repligen RGEN stock drifted down 0.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $142.46.
- IAC/InterActive IAC stock drifted up 1.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.67.
- Cable One CABO stock hit $1,310.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.92%.
- Aluminum Corp of China ACH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 12.34%.
- Syneos Health SYNH stock hit a yearly low of $70.07. The stock was down 7.4% for the day.
- Penumbra PEN shares set a new 52-week low of $182.99. The stock traded up 0.77%.
- Carvana CVNA shares fell to $75.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.9%.
- Masimo MASI stock hit $124.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.5%.
- Peloton Interactive PTON shares hit a yearly low of $19.53. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
- Braskem BAK shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.37 on Monday morning, moving down 1.49%.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $141.58. Shares traded down 0.24%.
- XPO Logistics XPO stock drifted down 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $54.63.
- Cemex CX stock hit $4.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.82%.
- 10x Genomics TXG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $53.01. Shares traded up 1.54%.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP stock set a new 52-week low of $78.74 on Monday, moving down 4.02%.
- ITT ITT shares set a new yearly low of $70.16 this morning. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.
- AGNC Investment AGNC shares set a new yearly low of $11.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.
- SoFi Technologies SOFI stock set a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Monday, moving up 1.41%.
- First Finl Bankshares FFIN shares set a new 52-week low of $40.41. The stock traded down 2.03%.
- FirstService FSV shares moved down 1.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $128.17, drifting down 1.78%.
- LG Display Co LPL shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.09 on Monday morning, moving down 1.66%.
- Omnicell OMCL shares reached a new 52-week low of $113.20 on Monday morning, moving down 0.04%.
- Integra Lifesciences IART shares fell to $59.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.41%.
- IPG Photonics IPGP stock hit $94.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.31%.
- Stericycle SRCL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $52.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.
- Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares were down 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.09.
- New York Community NYCB shares hit a yearly low of $9.78. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.
- YETI Holdings YETI shares set a new yearly low of $49.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.54% on the session.
- Altair Engineering ALTR stock set a new 52-week low of $55.06 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Old National Bancorp ONB stock drifted down 2.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.95.
- Wendy's WEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.75 on Monday morning, moving down 1.0%.
- TFS Financial TFSL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.59%.
- ironSource IS shares made a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Monday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
- Thor Industries THO shares made a new 52-week low of $75.28 on Monday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.
- BlackLine BL shares reached a new 52-week low of $64.75 on Monday morning, moving up 1.55%.
- Mirati Therapeutics MRTX shares were up 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.14.
- Hayward Holdings HAYW shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.74.
- Ncino NCNO stock hit a yearly low of $35.81. The stock was up 3.62% for the day.
- Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock hit a yearly low of $7.47. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
- Fox Factory Holding FOXF stock set a new 52-week low of $84.06 on Monday, moving down 2.12%.
- Kemper KMPR shares set a new 52-week low of $48.14. The stock traded down 4.41%.
- Neogen NEOG shares hit a yearly low of $28.12. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.
- Viasat VSAT stock set a new 52-week low of $38.00 on Monday, moving down 8.11%.
- Safehold SAFE stock hit $45.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.67%.
- Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.02. Shares traded up 0.12%.
- Ameris ABCB stock hit a yearly low of $39.68. The stock was down 3.12% for the day.
- Quaker Houghton KWR shares fell to $152.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.81%.
- EnerSys ENS stock set a new 52-week low of $66.59 on Monday, moving down 4.24%.
- CI Financial CIXX shares hit a yearly low of $13.84. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.
- Shutterstock SSTK shares set a new 52-week low of $76.43. The stock traded down 0.38%.
- Brookfield Business BBUC stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.10. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.
- Hamilton Lane HLNE shares hit a yearly low of $69.41. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
- Focus Financial Partners FOCS shares set a new yearly low of $39.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.
- Visteon VC stock hit a yearly low of $89.78. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.
- iHeartMedia IHRT shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.98.
- Badger Meter BMI shares set a new 52-week low of $81.77. The stock traded down 0.65%.
- Chimera Investment CIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Monday morning, moving down 2.46%.
- E2open Parent Holdings ETWO shares moved up 0.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.53, drifting up 0.26%.
- InMode INMD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $26.90 and moving up 0.66%.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX shares moved down 2.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.85, drifting down 2.24%.
- Urban Outfitters URBN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.
- eXp World Holdings EXPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.50 and moving up 2.9%.
- Stepan SCL stock set a new 52-week low of $95.28 on Monday, moving down 2.23%.
- Canopy Growth CGC shares fell to $5.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.51%.
- Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $15.63. Shares traded up 1.14%.
- Flagstar Bancorp FBC shares set a new 52-week low of $38.38. The stock traded down 2.69%.
- First Financial Bancorp FFBC stock drifted down 2.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.06.
- SPX SPXC shares set a new 52-week low of $43.26. The stock traded down 3.03%.
- Cannae Holdings CNNE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.4%.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF shares made a new 52-week low of $13.16 on Monday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.
- Marathon Digital Holdings MARA stock drifted down 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.60.
- Nextdoor Holdings KIND stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
- Triumph Bancorp TBK shares made a new 52-week low of $66.69 on Monday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.
- Renasant RNST stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.46. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
- Trustmark TRMK stock hit $28.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.45%.
- 3D Sys DDD shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.12.
- Open Lending LPRO shares made a new 52-week low of $13.50 on Monday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
- Myriad Genetics MYGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.82%.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO stock hit a yearly low of $2.16. The stock was up 4.13% for the day.
- ImmunityBio IBRX shares fell to $4.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.18%.
- Royce Value Trust RVT shares fell to $15.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.91%.
- Credo Technology Group CRDO shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.78.
- Gogoro GGR stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.42. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.80.
- StepStone Group STEP shares hit a yearly low of $26.16. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
- Arrival ARVL stock set a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Monday, moving up 1.84%.
- Qurate Retail QRTEA shares moved down 1.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.09, drifting down 1.44%.
- Realogy Holdings RLGY shares made a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Monday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
- Buckle BKE shares set a new yearly low of $30.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
- Cimpress CMPR shares moved down 0.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $58.38, drifting down 0.86%.
- Corsair Gaming CRSR stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.69. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
- Usana Health Sciences USNA shares set a new 52-week low of $76.52. The stock traded down 0.8%.
- Proterra PTRA shares set a new 52-week low of $6.36. The stock traded up 1.38%.
- Microvast Holdings MVST shares hit a yearly low of $4.76. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
- Virtus Investment VRTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $190.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.86%.
- Latham Group SWIM shares set a new 52-week low of $11.51. The stock traded down 1.91%.
- 23andMe Holding ME shares made a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Monday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.
- Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares fell to $10.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.05%.
- Redfin RDFN stock hit $12.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.23%.
- NeoGenomics NEO shares set a new yearly low of $10.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.
- Riot Blockchain RIOT stock hit a yearly low of $11.42. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
- Stewart Information Servs STC stock hit $49.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%.
- BGC Partners BGCP shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.66.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.73.
- iRobot IRBT stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.36. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
- VIZIO Holding VZIO stock set a new 52-week low of $6.56 on Monday, moving up 2.31%.
- Cardlytics CDLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.09. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
- Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock set a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Monday, moving down 2.03%.
- Lion Electric LEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.38. The stock was up 2.07% on the session.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.17. The stock was down 2.98% on the session.
- Cohu COHU stock hit $25.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.09%.
- New York Mortgage Trust NYMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.17 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.7%.
- 8x8 EGHT stock drifted down 0.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.00.
- Proto Labs PRLB stock set a new 52-week low of $41.98 on Monday, moving down 1.23%.
- RadNet RDNT shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.52.
- Eventbrite EB stock drifted up 1.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.16.
- Coeur Mining CDE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.97. Shares traded down 8.31%.
- Rocket Companies RKT stock set a new 52-week low of $8.59 on Monday, moving up 5.42%.
- Vtex VTEX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.96%.
- Omega Flex OFLX shares hit a yearly low of $108.00. The stock was down 9.01% on the session.
- Office Props IT OPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $22.65 and moving down 4.06%.
- Health Catalyst HCAT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.
- Camping World Holdings CWH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $24.90. Shares traded down 2.75%.
- Redwood Trust RWT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.8%.
- Malibu Boats MBUU shares set a new yearly low of $49.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
- Array Technologies ARRY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.35%.
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL shares set a new yearly low of $22.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo ETW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.89%.
- Shyft Group SHYF stock set a new 52-week low of $28.27 on Monday, moving down 0.4%.
- Community Healthcare CHCT shares made a new 52-week low of $38.52 on Monday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.
- Snap One Holdings SNPO shares moved down 1.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.04, drifting down 1.74%.
- SLR Investment SLRC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.03. Shares traded down 1.1%.
- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares moved up 1.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.16, drifting up 1.63%.
- AvePoint AVPT shares fell to $4.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.71%.
- Hello Gr MOMO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.26. Shares traded down 2.65%.
- Alector ALEC shares hit a yearly low of $10.39. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
- Verve Therapeutics VERV shares were up 5.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.26.
- TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.59%.
- Denny's DENN shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.97.
- MarineMax HZO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.08%.
- Varex Imaging VREX shares made a new 52-week low of $20.24 on Monday. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
- Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX shares were down 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.20.
- Velo3D VLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.16. Shares traded down 1.49%.
- Eaton Vance Municipal EIM shares hit a yearly low of $10.75. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.
- Traeger COOK stock hit $6.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.31%.
- IES Hldgs IESC shares made a new 52-week low of $36.05 on Monday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
- Nano Dimension NNDM shares moved down 0.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.85, drifting down 0.69%.
- Coherus BioSciences CHRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.34. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
- Douglas Dynamics PLOW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.54%.
- Babylon Holdings BBLN shares hit a yearly low of $1.67. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR stock drifted down 1.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26.
- Blackrock Muniholdings MHD stock drifted down 0.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.06.
- Invesco Municipal VMO shares set a new yearly low of $10.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
- Nuveen Dynamic Municipal NDMO shares set a new 52-week low of $11.67. The stock traded up 0.42%.
- Western Asset WIW shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.21.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.42 on Monday morning, moving up 5.33%.
- AllianzGI Artificial AIO shares set a new yearly low of $19.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares moved down 1.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.66, drifting down 1.52%.
- Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK shares set a new 52-week low of $12.30. The stock traded down 0.02%.
- Quanex Building Prods NX stock hit a yearly low of $19.70. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.
- Cornerstone Total Return CRF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.27 and moving down 1.77%.
- First Bancshares FBMS stock hit $32.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.26%.
- Northfield Bancorp NFBK shares fell to $13.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.99%.
- Gossamer Bio GOSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.76%.
- Nuveen Intermediate Dur NID stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.22. Shares traded down 0.53%.
- American Software AMSWA shares set a new yearly low of $18.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.
- OptimizeRx OPRX shares moved up 1.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.01, drifting up 1.23%.
- Invesco Value Municipal IIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.69%.
- National Energy Services NESR shares made a new 52-week low of $6.49 on Monday. The stock was down 11.32% for the day.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR shares set a new yearly low of $1.74 this morning. The stock was down 3.3% on the session.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock hit a yearly low of $3.79. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
- The York Water YORW shares set a new 52-week low of $39.90. The stock traded down 2.21%.
- Invesco Municipal VKQ stock set a new 52-week low of $10.32 on Monday, moving down 1.24%.
- Mitek Systems MITK shares moved down 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.78, drifting down 0.46%.
- Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock drifted up 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.92.
- Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares set a new 52-week low of $11.37. The stock traded down 1.04%.
- Blackstone Strategic BGB shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.38 on Monday morning, moving down 0.72%.
- Telos TLS shares set a new 52-week low of $7.99. The stock traded down 0.61%.
- QuinStreet QNST stock set a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Monday, moving down 1.37%.
- Invesco Quality Municipal IQI stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.33. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD shares fell to $11.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.22%.
- National Presto Indus NPK shares hit a yearly low of $74.97. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
- Janux Therapeutics JANX shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.51 on Monday morning, moving down 4.16%.
- Douglas Elliman DOUG shares made a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Monday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
- Seer SEER shares were down 4.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.29.
- Orchid Island Cap ORC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.
- Thornburg Income Builder TBLD stock drifted down 0.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.71.
- Fluence Energy FLNC shares hit a yearly low of $8.95. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
- Invesco California Value VCV stock hit a yearly low of $10.41. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.
- Arrow Financial AROW shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.50 on Monday morning, moving down 1.44%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings MUC stock hit $11.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.0%.
- Vaxart VXRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.81. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
- Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD stock set a new 52-week low of $20.01 on Monday, moving down 1.13%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.88.
- Upland Software UPLD shares set a new yearly low of $14.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.33.
- OraSure Technologies OSUR shares fell to $6.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.16%.
- CURO Group Holdings CURO stock hit a yearly low of $11.50. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.
- Western Asset Managed MMU stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.79. Shares traded down 0.74%.
- RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX stock set a new 52-week low of $24.62 on Monday, moving down 0.88%.
- Sify Technologies SIFY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.52. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- loanDepot LDI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.
- Tutor Perini TPC stock drifted down 4.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.08.
- Circor International CIR shares set a new 52-week low of $22.70. The stock traded down 2.6%.
- Ennis EBF shares made a new 52-week low of $17.42 on Monday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP shares made a new 52-week low of $12.08 on Monday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
- ChannelAdvisor ECOM stock hit $14.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.26%.
- Blackrock Floating Rate FRA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.44 and moving down 0.99%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd ETO shares moved up 1.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.87, drifting up 1.02%.
- Haverty Furniture Cos HVT shares set a new yearly low of $25.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.
- DMC Glb BOOM stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $21.60. Shares traded down 9.09%.
- BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock set a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Monday, moving down 0.91%.
- Porch Group PRCH stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.25. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
- Invesco Advantage VKI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.31 and moving down 1.06%.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Monday morning, moving down 1.92%.
- Oppenheimer Hldgs OPY shares made a new 52-week low of $32.39 on Monday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
- Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
- Sight Sciences SGHT shares fell to $7.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.13%.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT stock drifted up 0.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.91.
- Waterstone Financial WSBF shares were down 4.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.30.
- Allied Motion AMOT shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.17 on Monday morning, moving down 3.46%.
- Meta Materials MMAT shares fell to $1.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.49%.
- Templeton Dragon Fund TDF shares fell to $11.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.46%.
- Home Point Capital HMPT shares moved down 2.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.79, drifting down 2.78%.
- GrowGeneration GRWG stock set a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Monday, moving down 3.33%.
- Purple Innovation PRPL shares made a new 52-week low of $4.63 on Monday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.
- Container Store Group TCS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.52 and moving down 1.56%.
- Ideanomics IDEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.76 and moving up 0.04%.
- Yatsen Holding YSG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Monday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- Priority Tech Holdings PRTH shares made a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Monday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
- Universal Electronics UEIC stock set a new 52-week low of $29.25 on Monday, moving down 2.6%.
- Volta VLTA stock drifted up 2.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.12.
- Akero Therapeutics AKRO shares set a new 52-week low of $10.05. The stock traded up 4.12%.
- Comtech Telecom CMTL stock hit $13.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.
- Eaton Vance Floating-rate EFT shares fell to $12.76 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%.
- SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares set a new yearly low of $10.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.
- Putnam Municipal Opps PMO shares set a new yearly low of $10.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
- Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.03. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
- Caesarstone CSTE shares set a new yearly low of $9.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
- Clough Global Opps GLO shares moved down 1.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.41, drifting down 1.57%.
- UWM Hldgs UWMC shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Monday morning, moving down 0.68%.
- Adagio Therapeutics ADGI shares moved up 3.39% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83, drifting up 3.39%.
- McEwen Mining MUX shares hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.
- Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB stock hit a yearly low of $11.49. The stock was down 0.95% for the day.
- Kodiak Sciences KOD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%.
- Inseego INSG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.98. Shares traded up 3.15%.
- Blackrock Municipal BYM stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.25. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock drifted down 2.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.55.
- BNY Mellon Strategic DSM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.45 and moving down 0.92%.
- Ooma OOMA shares made a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Monday. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
- Putnam Managed Municipal PMM stock set a new 52-week low of $6.42 on Monday, moving down 1.08%.
- Dakota Gold DC shares set a new yearly low of $4.38 this morning. The stock was down 4.14% on the session.
- PIMCO Municipal Income PMX stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.29. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
- Blackrock Income Trust BKT stock hit $4.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.19%.
- MFS Charter Income MCR shares set a new yearly low of $6.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
- Unifi UFI stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.20. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.
- Virtus AllianzGI NCZ stock hit a yearly low of $3.93. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.
- AlloVir ALVR shares set a new 52-week low of $4.26. The stock traded up 1.66%.
- DermTech DMTK stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.86. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
- Nuveen Enhanced Municipal NEV stock set a new 52-week low of $11.86 on Monday, moving down 1.41%.
- NeoGames NGMS shares set a new 52-week low of $11.36. The stock traded down 4.12%.
- bluebird bio BLUE shares hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was up 3.46% on the session.
- Kimball International KBAL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.71. Shares traded down 1.78%.
- PIMCO Municipal Income PMF shares were down 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.85.
- Eaton Vance National EOT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $17.75 and moving down 1.04%.
- Blackrock NY Municipal BNY stock hit a yearly low of $11.22. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.
- Personalis PSNL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
- Tilly's TLYS shares made a new 52-week low of $8.75 on Monday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.
- Metalla Royalty MTA stock drifted down 7.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.88.
- Intelligent Medicine IQMDU shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.01.
- ESSA Pharma EPIX stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.71.
- AXT AXTI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.31%.
- IronNet IRNT shares were down 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.61.
- SkyWater Technology SKYT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.14. Shares traded up 1.97%.
- Delaware Investments VFL stock hit $11.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.17%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings MUE shares made a new 52-week low of $10.90 on Monday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
- XBiotech XBIT shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.45 on Monday morning, moving down 0.65%.
- Eaton Vance California EVM shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.21 on Monday morning, moving down 0.86%.
- RiverNorth/DoubleLine OPP shares hit a yearly low of $11.97. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free NXP shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.75 on Monday morning, moving down 0.72%.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP shares hit a yearly low of $5.71. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
- Franklin Duration Income FTF stock hit a yearly low of $7.23. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
- Genius Brands Intl GNUS stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.
- Neuberger Berman NBH shares made a new 52-week low of $11.81 on Monday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
- Fidelity D & D Bancorp FDBC stock drifted down 0.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.56.
- Noodles NDLS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.83 and moving down 2.2%.
- Nuveen Virginia Quality NPV stock hit $12.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.39%.
- High Tide HITI shares were down 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.58.
- Gritstone Bio GRTS shares set a new yearly low of $2.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
- Great Ajax AJX shares hit a yearly low of $9.33. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.
- CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.56. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
- Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV shares were down 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.99.
- Cloopen Group Holding RAAS stock hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 7.14% for the day.
- Westport Fuel Systems WPRT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Monday morning, moving down 2.29%.
- Standard BioTools LAB shares set a new yearly low of $2.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.
- VOXX International VOXX stock hit $8.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%.
- Templeton Emerging EMF stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.27. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
- comScore SCOR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Monday morning, moving down 3.54%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Total FLC shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.75.
- Renalytix RNLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.96. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
- Alexco Resource AXU shares fell to $1.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.3%.
- Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC shares made a new 52-week low of $25.58 on Monday. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.
- Willis Lease Finance WLFC stock hit a yearly low of $31.37. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.
- Luna Innovations LUNA stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.76. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
- Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.10. Shares traded down 1.83%.
- HEXO HEXO shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.
- Insight Select Income INSI shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.85.
- Citizens CIA stock drifted down 3.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.58.
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares set a new 52-week low of $3.30. The stock traded down 0.45%.
- American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.67 on Monday morning, moving down 1.71%.
- Bit Digital BTBT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.19 and moving down 1.75%.
- IDEX Biometrics IDBA shares hit a yearly low of $12.50. The stock was down 12.89% on the session.
- GAN GAN stock hit $3.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.22%.
- Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.85. Shares traded down 1.4%.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.66 on Monday morning, moving up 0.42%.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR shares hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 8.25% on the session.
- BrandywineGLOBAL BWG shares fell to $9.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%.
- Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD shares moved down 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.30, drifting down 0.41%.
- InfuSystems Holdings INFU stock hit a yearly low of $7.20. The stock was down 3.86% for the day.
- Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.40 on Monday morning, moving down 2.83%.
- BIT Mining BTCM shares moved up 3.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91, drifting up 3.54%.
- Western Asset Mortgage DMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.62. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
- Finance of America FOA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Monday, moving down 3.32%.
- Sierra Metals SMTS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.87. The stock was down 8.75% on the session.
- Hamilton Beach Brands HBB stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.35. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.
- Western Asset Municipal MHF shares set a new 52-week low of $6.62. The stock traded down 0.6%.
- BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%.
- Lakeland Industries LAKE stock drifted down 1.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.50.
- Telesat TSAT shares set a new 52-week low of $11.77. The stock traded down 2.32%.
- BioAtla BCAB stock hit $3.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.99%.
- Precision BioSciences DTIL shares set a new yearly low of $2.21 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Blackrock Long-term BTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.35 and moving down 0.86%.
- Rekor Systems REKR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.04%.
- Federated Hermes Premier FMN shares set a new yearly low of $11.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.
- Passage Bio PASG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.47. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
- Vapotherm VAPO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.12. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
- ChromaDex CDXC shares set a new yearly low of $1.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.77% on the session.
- OncoCyte OCX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock traded down 1.74%.
- Lottery.com LTRY shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.56, drifting 0.0% (flat).
- Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.82. Shares traded down 2.44%.
- Genius Gr GNS stock set a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Monday, moving down 6.75%.
- Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.06 and moving down 1.48%.
- Western Asset Municipal MNP shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.34.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT shares were down 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.29.
- Quantum QMCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.26%.
- Pixelworks PXLW stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- CuriosityStream CURI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.24. The stock traded down 2.59%.
- Via Renewables VIA shares fell to $7.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.72%.
- Pzena Investment Mgmt PZN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.84. Shares traded down 3.23%.
- Horizon Global HZN stock drifted down 0.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.14.
- Gabelli Global Small GGZ shares set a new 52-week low of $12.94. The stock traded down 2.78%.
- Retractable Technologies RVP shares fell to $3.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.4%.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.45. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Molecular Templates MTEM stock hit $1.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.32%.
- Cortexyme CRTX stock drifted up 0.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.65.
- United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares fell to $2.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.87%.
- Akouos AKUS stock hit $3.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS stock hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
- Iteris ITI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.53 and moving down 3.42%.
- Faraday Future FFIE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.06%.
- Virtus Global VGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Monday morning, moving down 0.23%.
- Homology Medicines FIXX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded up 1.12%.
- Curis CRIS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Monday, moving up 0.46%.
- SOS SOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.40. Shares traded down 2.08%.
- Celcuity CELC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Monday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
- Mfs High Yield Municipal CMU stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
- Carrols Restaurant Group TAST shares made a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Monday. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.
- Surface Oncology SURF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.49%.
- Nautilus NLS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.03. Shares traded down 3.18%.
- inTest INTT shares set a new 52-week low of $8.42. The stock traded down 3.84%.
- Superior Industries Intl SUP shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Monday morning, moving down 2.27%.
- Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares set a new yearly low of $3.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
- Sharps Compliance SMED shares set a new yearly low of $4.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
- Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock hit $2.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%.
- IM Cannabis IMCC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.6%.
- Western Asset Mortgage WMC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.02%.
- Aspira Womens Health AWH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Monday, moving down 0.75%.
- Sesen Bio SESN shares fell to $0.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.42%.
- Sientra SIEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.34 and moving down 3.52%.
- Mereo BioPharma Group MREO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
- Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ shares fell to $6.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.64%.
- Valens Co VLNS shares moved up 0.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02, drifting up 0.96%.
- Biotricity BTCY shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
- Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock drifted down 2.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.46.
- Agrify AGFY stock hit $3.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.95%.
- Comstock Mining LODE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.25%.
- Tuesday Morning TUEM shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.
- Vicinity Motor VEV shares hit a yearly low of $2.03. The stock was down 3.32% on the session.
- Orchard Therapeutics ORTX shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.62.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares were down 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.68.
- Frequency Electronics FEIM shares fell to $8.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.97%.
- Eliem Therapeutics ELYM shares set a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock traded down 56.41%.
- Safeguard Scientifics SFE stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.51. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
- Farmmi FAMI stock hit $0.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.48%.
- Milestone Scientific MLSS shares hit a yearly low of $1.04. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
- Burcon NutraScience BRCN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.67. The stock traded down 2.22%.
- Portage Biotech PRTG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.92%.
- Hill International HIL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Monday, moving down 2.3%.
- eMagin EMAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 3.88%.
- GT Biopharma GTBP stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.20. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares were down 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66.
- Brooklyn BTX shares fell to $1.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.61%.
- Integra Resources ITRG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.78%.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock hit $1.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.89%.
- SCYNEXIS SCYX shares hit a yearly low of $2.17. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
- Athenex ATNX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday, moving down 3.29%.
- Transact Technologies TACT stock hit $6.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.72%.
- CareCloud MTBC stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.17.
- CFSB Bancorp CFSB shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.61 on Monday morning, moving down 0.93%.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares set a new yearly low of $2.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
- Esports Technologies EBET shares hit a yearly low of $4.25. The stock was down 7.81% on the session.
- Natural Alternatives Intl NAII stock hit a yearly low of $9.77. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.
- Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.55. The stock was down 5.05% on the session.
- Leju Holdings LEJU shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday. The stock was down 14.12% for the day.
- MICT MICT stock hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 12.25% for the day.
- Helbiz HLBZ shares set a new yearly low of $1.62 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.
- Trevena TRVN shares hit a yearly low of $0.33. The stock was down 4.75% on the session.
- Super League Gaming SLGG stock hit $1.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.03%.
- Marygold Companies MGLD stock hit a yearly low of $1.38. The stock was down 6.62% for the day.
- Lifevantage LFVN shares set a new 52-week low of $4.13. The stock traded down 0.69%.
- Westwater Resources WWR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Monday, moving down 2.96%.
- Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares fell to $0.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.38%.
- NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO shares fell to $10.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%.
- Greenbrook TMS GBNH stock hit a yearly low of $2.60. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.
- BioTelemetry BEAT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.
- Ocuphire Pharma OCUP stock hit $2.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.87%.
- ASLAN Pharma ASLN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Monday morning, moving down 1.59%.
- Virco Manufacturing VIRC shares were down 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.83.
- Midwest Holding MDWT stock hit $12.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.25%.
- U.S. Gold USAU stock hit a yearly low of $5.46. The stock was down 7.39% for the day.
- iSun ISUN shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.08.
- Surgalign Holdings SRGA shares moved down 3.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.21, drifting down 3.47%.
- Charles & Colvard CTHR stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 3.46% for the day.
- PIMCO New York Municipal PYN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.42 and moving down 0.99%.
- Angion Biomedica ANGN shares moved down 9.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.39, drifting down 9.22%.
- Great Elm Group GEG stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.
- Good Times Restaurants GTIM stock hit $3.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.15%.
- Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.68%.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 4.03% for the day.
- AeroClean Technologies AERC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.82. Shares traded down 1.88%.
- Vislink Technologies VISL shares fell to $0.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.56%.
- Vivos Therapeutics VVOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Monday morning, moving down 2.88%.
- VIQ Solutions VQS shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was up 4.17% on the session.
- Ucloudlink Group UCL shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 11.26% on the session.
- Expion360 XPON shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Monday morning, moving down 1.2%.
- HyreCar HYRE shares were up 6.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.46.
- LiqTech International LIQT shares fell to $1.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.83%.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock hit a yearly low of $0.36. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- ComSovereign Holding COMS stock hit $0.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.29%.
- Ontrak OTRK stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock was up 2.6% on the session.
- Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
- Pineapple Energy PEGY shares moved down 4.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.85, drifting down 4.19%.
- Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
- Data I/O DAIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.30. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.
- Biocept BIOC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Biophytis BPTS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.50. Shares traded up 2.66%.
- WidePoint WYY stock drifted down 2.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.27.
- Akerna KERN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.75 and moving down 1.81%.
- FGI Industries FGI shares moved down 3.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22, drifting down 3.06%.
- FlexShopper FPAY shares made a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Monday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
- Recon Technology RCON stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.38%.
- Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 5.21% on the session.
- SIFCO Industries SIF stock hit $4.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.2%.
- Sonic Foundry SOFO shares were down 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.20.
- Locafy LCFY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 8.21%.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Monday. The stock was down 7.4% for the day.
- OLB Gr OLB shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.
- Immix Biopharma IMMX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Monday morning, moving up 2.08%.
- Calyxt CLXT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.
- Unique Fabricating UFAB stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock was up 3.05% on the session.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock hit $1.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.05%.
- Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock drifted down 0.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26.
- Zhangmen Education ZME shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday morning, moving down 5.25%.
- Coffee Holding Co JVA stock drifted down 2.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03.
- LogicMark LGMK shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Monday morning, moving down 1.65%.
- Cosmos Holdings COSM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.96 and moving down 3.02%.
- RenovoRx RNXT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Monday, moving down 3.11%.
- Yield10 Bioscience YTEN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.20. Shares traded down 2.37%.
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.80. Shares traded down 0.01%.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 9.99% on the session.
- Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Monday morning, moving down 4.16%.
- ShiftPixy PIXY shares moved down 7.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.40, drifting down 7.05%.
- Stryve Foods SNAX shares moved up 2.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.93, drifting up 2.07%.
- Sharps Technology STSS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Monday. The stock was down 9.4% for the day.
- Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Monday, moving down 6.54%.
- Creative Realities CREX shares fell to $0.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.68%.
- Statera BioPharma STAB shares were down 7.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.22.
- First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Monday morning, moving up 1.52%.
- Cemtrex CETX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.29%.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.76 on Monday. The stock was down 7.53% for the day.
- Maris Tech MTEK shares made a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Monday. The stock was down 5.38% for the day.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals TTNP stock hit $0.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.43%.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 0.04%.
- Cypress Environmental CELP shares moved down 21.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44, drifting down 21.86%.
- Geovax Labs GOVX stock hit $0.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.5%.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday, moving down 14.01%.
