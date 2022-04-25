Deere Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $871,486 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $195,150.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $360.0 to $450.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Deere options trades today is 140.0 with a total volume of 2,040.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Deere's big money trades within a strike price range of $360.0 to $450.0 over the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $385.00 $165.7K 1 184 DE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $430.00 $99.3K 292 20 DE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $430.00 $64.4K 103 21 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $410.00 $55.3K 113 42 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $420.00 $55.1K 113 33

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,547,760, the price of DE is down -6.39% at $377.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $440

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $450

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Deere, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.