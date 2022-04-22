Applied Materials Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Materials.

Looking at options history for Applied Materials AMAT we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $196,190 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $391,680.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $135.0 for Applied Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Materials's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Materials's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $135.0K 36 50 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $130.00 $48.7K 541 91 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $135.00 $46.4K 194 20 AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $135.00 $42.0K 295 66 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $41.6K 276 182

Where Is Applied Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,518,269, the price of AMAT is down -1.76% at $113.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Materials:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

