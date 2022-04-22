10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $220.00 $43.6K 556 869 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $29.50 $34.3K 124 780 JBLU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $14.00 $26.1K 5.7K 639 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $52.00 $46.5K 255 540 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $50.2K 42.0K 261 LUV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/27/22 $48.00 $31.5K 196 209 LYFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $61.2K 342 121 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $407.50 $60.1K 3 62 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $440.00 $26.7K 108 34 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $295.00 $235.4K 175 20

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CAT CAT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $1247.0 per contract. There were 556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 714 contract(s) at a $29.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 780 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JBLU JBLU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 415 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 5770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL UAL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL AAL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 273 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 42003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV LUV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT LYFT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE DE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $407.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMT LMT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $1785.0 per contract. There were 108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $235.4K, with a price of $11770.0 per contract. There were 175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.