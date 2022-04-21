AutoZone Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AutoZone.

Looking at options history for AutoZone AZO we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $279,070 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $477,162.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1600.0 to $3200.0 for AutoZone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AutoZone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AutoZone's whale trades within a strike price range from $1600.0 to $3200.0 in the last 30 days.

AutoZone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $2150.00 $110.1K 5 11 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $2030.00 $105.4K 11 4 AZO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $3200.00 $96.4K 0 2 AZO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $3200.00 $96.4K 0 1 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $2200.00 $95.0K 97 16

Where Is AutoZone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 96,168, the price of AZO is down -0.7% at $2238.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On AutoZone:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $2400.

Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $2210

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.