This Is What Whales Are Betting On Robinhood Markets

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets HOOD we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $356,738 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $206,536.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $38.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Robinhood Markets options trades today is 2752.56 with a total volume of 3,951.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Robinhood Markets's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $38.0 over the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $38.00 $130.0K 248 50 HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $11.00 $99.9K 2.1K 570 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $12.00 $74.8K 2.3K 89 HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $8.00 $51.9K 1.0K 0 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $10.00 $40.8K 731 380

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,496,383, the price of HOOD is down -3.65% at $10.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets:

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $13

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $15

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.