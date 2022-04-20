Starbucks Whale Trades For April 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks SBUX we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $396,043 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $516,768.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $120.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $85.00 $124.3K 5.9K 2.1K SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $85.00 $80.5K 368 81 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $92.50 $75.9K 512 223 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $85.00 $74.1K 5.9K 1.0K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $85.00 $59.8K 4.4K 1.0K

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,861,614, the price of SBUX is down -1.08% at $80.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks:

Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $91

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $91

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.