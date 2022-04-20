10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $200.00 $46.7K 3.0K 12.4K SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $95.00 $49.5K 19.1K 11.3K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $103.00 $206.6K 5.7K 6.7K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $25.4K 41.4K 2.9K PYPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $180.00 $50.2K 8.2K 2.0K SWCH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $34.00 $240.0K 5.4K 1.5K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $45.8K 5.0K 1.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $36.1K 10.7K 743 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $230.00 $31.8K 424 526 PAYX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $49.6K 50 300

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 142 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 3007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 19173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 961 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $206.6K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 5773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 41473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 275 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $8382.0 per contract. There were 8234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWCH SWCH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 5410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $917.0 per contract. There were 5060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 275 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $1505.0 per contract. There were 10717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 743 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD CRWD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAYX PAYX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

