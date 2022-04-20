Plug Power Whale Trades For April 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power.

Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $138,118 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $424,004.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $47.5 for Plug Power over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Plug Power options trades today is 3983.56 with a total volume of 7,995.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Plug Power's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $47.5 over the last 30 days.

Plug Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $27.50 $101.3K 5.3K 2.3K PLUG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $83.2K 15.6K 450 PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $27.00 $78.1K 111 356 PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $25.00 $55.4K 550 201 PLUG PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $25.00 $54.9K 1.1K 14

Where Is Plug Power Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,211,955, the price of PLUG is down -3.92% at $26.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Plug Power:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.