Lowe's Companies Whale Trades For April 19

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies.

Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $2,147,505 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $1,040,993.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $230.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $230.00 $719.5K 768 1 LOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $75.00 $555.8K 6 44 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $477.2K 1.9K 501 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $200.00 $246.0K 715 600 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $221.1K 1.9K 78

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,724,037, the price of LOW is up 1.95% at $202.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Lowe's Companies:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $243.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.