Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ETSY

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Etsy ETSY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ETSY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Etsy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $126,138, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $547,933.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $145.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Etsy options trades today is 371.17 with a total volume of 3,834.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Etsy's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $125.00 $129.7K 393 149 ETSY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $135.00 $81.3K 809 565 ETSY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $135.00 $61.8K 809 604 ETSY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $57.5K 159 50 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $145.00 $53.9K 309 332

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,690,422, the price of ETSY is up 6.18% at $117.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy:

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $140

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.