Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Morgan Stanley

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley MS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Morgan Stanley.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,063,111, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $155,556.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $155.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Morgan Stanley's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Morgan Stanley's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $636.0K 10.6K 3.0K MS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $75.00 $61.5K 4.0K 100 MS PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $155.00 $50.4K 1 7 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $49.5K 8.5K 348 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $49.5K 8.5K 600

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,170,275, the price of MS is down -0.29% at $83.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Morgan Stanley:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

