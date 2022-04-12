What Are Whales Doing With Home Depot

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Home Depot.

Looking at options history for Home Depot HD we detected 43 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 65% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,102,288 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,569,479.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $390.0 for Home Depot over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Home Depot's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Home Depot's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

Home Depot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $310.00 $244.0K 1.3K 296 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $235.5K 182 102 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $300.00 $175.0K 2.5K 296 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $140.1K 1.2K 254 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $320.00 $139.0K 5.3K 391

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,179,620, the price of HD is up 0.15% at $307.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Home Depot:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $314.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.