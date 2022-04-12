10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $125.00 $43.4K 2.6K 7.8K BSX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $38.00 $43.6K 2.2K 1.0K PLSE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $92.8K 857 561 TGTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $130.6K 300 300 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $280.00 $31.1K 25 255 AHCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $12.50 $47.3K 110 110 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $180.00 $51.9K 4.7K 87 VRTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $280.00 $25.0K 13 85 AMPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $29.4K 56 68 BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $44.1K 8.3K 65

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ABBV ABBV, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $4340.0 per contract. There were 2698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BSX BSX, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 283 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLSE PLSE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.8K, with a price of $2110.0 per contract. There were 857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGTX TGTX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 283 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.6K, with a price of $442.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHR DHR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AHCO AHCO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ JNJ, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 4767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRTX VRTX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMPH AMPH, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 56 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY BMY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 283 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $1380.0 per contract. There were 8379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

