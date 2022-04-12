What Are Whales Doing With Applied Materials

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Materials.

Looking at options history for Applied Materials AMAT we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $453,456 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $159,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $150.0 for Applied Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Materials's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Materials's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $111.5K 399 50 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $77.4K 3.6K 54 AMAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $145.00 $60.6K 1.3K 20 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $129.00 $48.8K 20 40 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $48.4K 558 1

Where Is Applied Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,367,018, the price of AMAT is up 0.97% at $117.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.