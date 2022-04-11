This Is What Whales Are Betting On Snap

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snap.

Looking at options history for Snap SNAP we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,197,670 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $307,722.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $26.0 to $80.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snap's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snap's whale trades within a strike price range from $26.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $239.5K 6.2K 100 SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $180.1K 17.4K 57 SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $155.6K 6.2K 165 SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $134.9K 29.5K 700 SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $76.9K 1.9K 17

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,644,359, the price of SNAP is down -4.02% at $34.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Snap:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $59.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.