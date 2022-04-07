Looking At Etsy's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy ETSY we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 88% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $1,791,759 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $161,645.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $170.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Etsy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Etsy's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $135.00 $155.5K 1.2K 844 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $135.00 $135.7K 1.2K 933 ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $103.6K 505 150 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $94.1K 31 75 ETSY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $75.00 $86.4K 2.6K 128

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,049,369, the price of ETSY is down -3.38% at $121.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy:

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $140

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $145

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.