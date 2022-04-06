10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $170.00 $28.1K 35.7K 21.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $240.00 $63.2K 11.0K 3.3K AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $123.7K 5.6K 2.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $115.00 $25.3K 45.7K 2.2K QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $25.0K 2.5K 2.0K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $215.00 $34.0K 36 1.3K MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $32.0K 3.0K 794 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $39.5K 4.7K 703 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $25.6K 13.6K 686 MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $290.00 $26.7K 5.1K 629

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 35775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 94 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 11093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 178 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.7K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 5603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 45704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2096 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $348.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 653 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 3047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 289 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 4768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 703 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 13627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $987.0 per contract. There were 5191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

