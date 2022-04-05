10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LPLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $180.00 $37.6K 34 6.4K SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $95.00 $68.8K 925 1.8K COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/08/22 $195.00 $25.4K 684 1.5K BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $73.6K 8.2K 1.3K MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $97.50 $148.5K 465 1.0K C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $57.50 $51.1K 5.4K 894 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $72.0K 674 309 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $33.0K 5.7K 258 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $60.2K 334 129 PRU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $155.00 $36.0K 20 0

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding LPLA LPLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 376 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SCHW SCHW, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 1807 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 363 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 654 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 316 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.6K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 8223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS MS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.5K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C C, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 5479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $361.0 per contract. There were 674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 290 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 5747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST UPST, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 654 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $4300.0 per contract. There were 334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRU PRU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 654 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.