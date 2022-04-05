Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $859,263 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $807,408.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $160.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Group Holding options trades today is 5354.81 with a total volume of 30,736.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Group Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $100.00 $231.6K 10.3K 229 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $187.2K 10.3K 529 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $120.00 $143.2K 1.8K 207 BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $110.00 $88.4K 6.3K 107 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $115.00 $64.0K 9.7K 817

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,753,131, the price of BABA is down -5.71% at $110.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Group Holding:

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $65

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.