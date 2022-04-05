PayPal Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $273,525, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $597,923.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $145.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $125.00 $263.4K 2.5K 708 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $165.3K 3.6K 189 PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $130.00 $124.0K 1.2K 540 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $120.00 $69.2K 3.4K 196 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $120.00 $62.6K 402 213

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,407,954, the price of PYPL is down -0.31% at $121.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $107

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $144

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $152

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.