Looking At ChargePoint Hldgs's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ChargePoint Hldgs.

Looking at options history for ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,054,378 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $216,732.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $40.0 for ChargePoint Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ChargePoint Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ChargePoint Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

ChargePoint Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $184.0K 1.0K 1.2K CHPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $172.9K 1.0K 678 CHPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $152.4K 1.0K 160 CHPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $114.0K 1.0K 85 CHPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $102.0K 1.0K 1.0K

Where Is ChargePoint Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,137,791, the price of CHPT is up 4.52% at $20.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.