Salesforce.com Whale Trades For April 01

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Salesforce.com.

Looking at options history for Salesforce.com CRM we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $141,670 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $629,332.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $270.0 for Salesforce.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $170.00 $81.6K 20 20 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $76.2K 2.3K 97 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $210.00 $71.0K 868 329 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $210.00 $70.6K 2.0K 39 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $52.0K 1.9K 88

Where Is Salesforce.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,516,532, the price of CRM is down -0.93% at $210.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.