Block Whale Trades For March 31

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 53 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,146,179 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $2,435,332.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $300.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $485.0K 1.2K 248 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $145.00 $376.0K 890 474 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $297.4K 1.3K 155 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $164.2K 213 20 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $147.0K 1.3K 55

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,496,439, the price of SQ is down -3.18% at $135.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $173

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $146

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

