This Is What Whales Are Betting On PepsiCo

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PepsiCo.

Looking at options history for PepsiCo PEP we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 87% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $480,527 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $94,785.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $180.0 for PepsiCo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PepsiCo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PepsiCo's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

PepsiCo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $58.6K 5.2K 0 PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $52.5K 790 52 PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $50.7K 790 544 PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $47.7K 790 483 PEP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $36.8K 790 598

Where Is PepsiCo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,009,928, the price of PEP is up 0.27% at $168.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On PepsiCo:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on PepsiCo, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PepsiCo, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.