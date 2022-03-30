10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $16.00 $44.0K 4.1K 6.9K BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $43.00 $45.9K 8.9K 3.5K C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $29.5K 32.5K 1.0K UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $121.00 $44.4K 310 966 COOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $85.5K 15.3K 422 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $47.50 $27.2K 15.1K 408 ICE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $140.00 $52.4K 1.1K 366 SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $27.0K 3.3K 245 NRZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $5.00 $53.7K 0 200 APAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $39.28 $30.3K 195 102

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1001 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 4107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 296 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 8933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C C, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 660 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 32551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $121.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 966 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COOP COOP, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 171 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 15333 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC WFC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 15117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ICE ICE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 51 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 290 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 1161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 660 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 3389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NRZ NRZ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $611.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APAM APAM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $39.28 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

